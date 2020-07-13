Deepika Singh has no plans of resuming work till the end of the year

While several actors have returned to set after the television industry resumed operations a couple of days ago, popular television actress Deepika Singh seems in absolutely no hurry to resume work. She has no plans of returning to set at least till the end of 2020 given the Coronavirus pandemic which shows no sign of abating.

Talking to a publication, the Diya Aur Baati Hum actress reveals, “I have not been keeping well. After Kavach got over, I suffered from low blood pressure. My condition was deteriorating and the doctor suggested bed rest. I am doing better now but given the current situation, I do not think I’ll be taking the risk anytime soon.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Deepika Singh Goyal (@deepikasingh150) on Feb 22, 2020 at 6:34am PST

Deepika Singh lives in a joint family in Mumbai, with her husband, son, in-laws, and brother-in-law and his family. The actress says that even when she would start working, she would like to stay away from home till the shooting is over.

After her successful show Diya Aur Baati Hum ended of Star Plus, Singh took a long break of three years. She returned with Ekta Kapoor’s supernatural drama Kavach 2. The actress is planning another break. This time around, it has to do with the ongoing pandemic.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Deepika Singh Goyal (@deepikasingh150) on Nov 7, 2019 at 12:13am PST

When asked if she fears being out of sight and out of mind, she says, “Once an actor, always an actor. Sushmita Sen came back after so many years with her new web series, yet how much love she has been getting. Also, I am not saying no to work, I am just taking time and being extra cautious. If I get an interesting TV show or web project now, I might just say yes,” she concludes.