Deepika Padukone’s next with Dharma Productions inspired by Hollywood thriller?

Last seen in the much-talked-about social drama Chhapaak (2020), Deepika Padukone has some exciting projects on her plate right now, including a high-profile film with Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions.

The untitled project, which was announced last year, also features Ananya Panday and Siddhant Chaturvedi in principal roles. It was set to go before cameras in the second quarter of 2020. However, the ongoing pandemic sent all plans for a toss.

As lockdown rules begin to ease off and several Bollywood filmmakers start getting back to work slowly but steadily, filmmaker Shakun Batra is also gearing up to begin the first shooting schedule of his next directorial. According to reports, Batra has flown Deepika Padukone and Siddhant Chaturvedi to Goa to start shooting for the film.

Talking about the storyline of the forthcoming film, all details are being kept under wraps. However, a fresh report suggests that the project is inspired by a popular Hollywood film. Yes, you read that absolutely right!

According to an Indian publication, director Shakun Batra has been influenced by Woody Allen’s 2005 film Match Point. A source close to the project told the publication, “While this film will be individualistic in its own way, Shakun’s love triangle is a lot like the Hollywood psychological thriller starring Scarlett Johansson.”

Shakun Batra, who last helmed the critically and commercially successful Kapoor & Sons (2016), was earlier planning to shoot the film in Sri Lanka. However, he had to go ahead with a new location as India is yet to lift the ban on air travel. The filmmaker is now gearing up to shoot in Goa.

In addition to Shakun Batra’s next, Deepika Padukone will also be seen in producer Madhu Mantena’s ambitious mythological film Mahabharat wherein she will play the character of Draupadi. She also stars in the official remake of Robert De Niro and Anna Hathway’s The Intern (2015). Padukone co-produces the remake with Sunil Kheterpal of Azure Entertainment.