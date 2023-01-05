Deepika Padukone’s close-up shot of b******s and visuals of sensuous dance movements from ‘Besharam Rang’ removed, no clarity on saffron-coloured bikini: report

Helmed by Siddharth Anand, Pathaan is slated for release in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu on January 25, 2023.

Deepika Padukone and Shah Rukh Khan in Pathaan

By: Mohnish Singh

The controversy around Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone’s highly anticipated film Pathaan refuses to die down. The film has been at the center of controversy ever since the makers dropped its first song “Besharam Rang” a couple of weeks ago.

Several right-wing outfits and a few members of the ruling BJP had called for the boycott of the film, objecting to the “saffron-coloured” bikini Deepika Padukone is seen wearing in the song and Shah Rukh Khan’s “green” shirt.

The latest we hear is that Padukone’s viral “side pose” in plunging gold swimwear in the song has been edited out. A leading entertainment portal reports that apart from Padukone’s “side pose (partial nudity),” the close-up shot of buttocks and visuals of sensuous dance movements during the lyrics “bahut tang kiya” were removed or curtailed and replaced with “suitable shots”. However, there is no update on whether the shots of the saffron-coloured bikini have been removed or not.

Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) had earlier advised the makers of Pathaan to make certain changes in the film, including in its songs, and submit a revised version.

CBFC chairperson Prasoon Joshi said in a statement, “Pathaan went through the due and through examining process as per the CBFC guidelines. The committee has guided the makers to implement the advised changes in the film including the songs and submit the revised version prior to theatrical release. CBFC is always committed to finding the right balance between creative expression and sensibility of the audience and believes that we can always find solutions through meaningful dialogue between all stakeholders.”

“Whilst the process is getting duly followed and implemented I must reiterate that our culture and faith is glorious, intricate and nuanced. And we have to be careful that it does not get defined by trivia which takes the focus away from the real and the true. And like I have said earlier as well, that the trust between creators and audience is most important to protect and the creators should keep working towards it,” he added.

Helmed by Siddharth Anand, Pathaan is slated for release in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu on January 25, 2023.