Deepika Padukone responds to rumours of romancing Hrithik Roshan in Krrish 4

Last seen in social drama Chhapaak (2020), Deepika Padukone is gearing up to commence the first shooting schedule of her upcoming film with Dharma Productions, which also stars Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ananya Panday in lead roles. She is also awaiting the release of the much-awaited sports drama ’83 wherein she plays a brief role of Kapil Dev’s wife Romi Dev, opposite Ranveer Singh.

Lately, Deepika Padukone’s name has been linked to Hrithik Roshan’s hugely anticipated superhero film Krrish 4. Some media outlets reported that the actress has been approached to play the female lead in the movie.

However, when the actress was asked about the same during a recent interview, she said, “That’s news to me! I have not heard that one before. Having said that, Hrithik is amazing and talented. As an actor, I would want to collaborate with him.”

A couple of weeks ago, Deepika had attended a party with Hrithik Roshan. In the video that the Bajirao Mastani (2015) actress went on to share on her Instagram account, Junior Roshan was seen feeding her cake. On being asked about the video, the actress had later on admitted that she deliberately posted the video so the casting directors would get a wake-up call and sign them together in a film.

Well, after the release of War (2019), every Hrithik Roshan fan is waiting for the announcement of his next film. According to some reports, the superstar is expected to team up with his filmmaker father, Rakesh Roshan, to take the Krrish franchise forward. While Hrithik is set to reprise his role in the high-profile movie, there is no update on who will be his leading lady in it. Fans won’t mind if Deepika Padukone comes onboard.