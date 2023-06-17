Website Logo
  • Saturday, June 17, 2023
Trending Now:  

Bollywood News

Decoding Ektaa R Kapoor’s unstoppable success as content czarina

Her web series, Badtameez Dil, has taken the digital platform by storm.

Ektaa R Kapoor (Photo by SUJIT JAISWAL/AFP via Getty Images)

By: Mohnish Singh

Ektaa R Kapoor’s dominance in the world of entertainment continues to grow as she establishes herself as a force to be reckoned with once again. With a web series and two films in the OTT space, she has cemented her position as a content czarina yet again and is showing no signs of slowing down. Her remarkable success is a testament to her unparalleled talent and creative vision.

Her web series, Badtameez Dil, has taken the digital platform by storm. The show delves into the lives of an old-school romantic and a modern-day pragmatist, presenting viewers with a captivating portrayal of two conflicting worlds. The series is a rollercoaster ride of drama and emotions, keeping the audience hooked with its compelling narrative. The stellar cast, including popular faces like Ridhi Dogra, Barun Sobti, Mallika Dua, and Minissha Lamba, brings an extraordinary level of brilliance to the screen, making Badtameez Dil a must-watch for all romantic adventure enthusiasts.

Ektaa’s foray into the world of movies this year has also been nothing short of extraordinary. Her film Kathal, headlined by the talented Sanya Malhotra, has recently been released on Netflix. Through Kathal, Ektaa R Kapoor once again showcases her ability to tackle thought-provoking subjects with finesse and humour. Additionally, Ektaa, staying true to her style of mixing genres has ventured into the realm of supernatural thriller films with U-Turn. Directed by Arif Khan and starring the talented Alaya F and Priyanshu Painyuli in the lead role, this gripping movie follows the journey of Radhika, a journalist investigating a series of mysterious deaths related to illegal U-turns on a flyover. As Radhika delves deeper into her investigation, she begins to unravel a dark and sinister truth that surpasses her initial expectations. U-Turn promises to keep audiences on the edge of their seats with its spine-chilling storyline and Alaya F’s compelling performance.

Talking about the same Ektaa R Kapoor, Joint Managing Director Balaji Telefilms Limited says, “I believe the secret sauce to success lies in the relentless passion for storytelling and constant commitment to understanding the audience. It’s about recognizing their desires, emotions, and aspirations, and delivering content that resonates deeply with them. By pushing boundaries and nurturing talent, I strive to create cinematic experiences that leave a lasting impact. Success, to me, is not just about numbers; it’s about touching hearts and making a difference in people’s lives through the power of storytelling.”

Ektaa’s consistent and multiple successes in the OTT space solidifies her position as an unstoppable force in the entertainment industry. Her ability to create captivating narratives, coupled with her knack for assembling talented casts, has garnered immense popularity for her web series and films. As the content czarina, Ektaa R Kapoor continues to win the hearts of viewers, leaving them eagerly anticipating her next projects.

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

Entertainment
‘Adipurush’ opens big with £14 million at global box office
Entertainment
Taj director believes Mughals were ‘not invaders’ who came to plunder India
Entertainment
‘Adipurush’ opens amid much fanfare, lukewarm reviews
Entertainment
Theatres in Kathmandu halt ‘Adipurush’ screening
Entertainment
Kangana Ranaut opens up about her marriage plans
Entertainment
Nimrat Kaur wraps up ‘Section 84’ with Big B
Entertainment
Check out these fun facts about characters of ‘Adipurush’
Entertainment
‘Khalnayak’ turns 30; Sanjay Dutt thanks Subhash Ghai for casting him
Entertainment
Alia jets off to Brazil for Tudum 2023
Entertainment
Theatre owners, trade experts predict bumper opening for ‘Adipurush’
Entertainment
‘Adipurush’ records good advance booking for opening day
Entertainment
Irrfan and I were supposed to do ‘Tiku Weds Sheru’: Kangana
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW