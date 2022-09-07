Website Logo
  • Wednesday, September 07, 2022
Trending Now:  

HEADLINE STORY

Darling of the UK right, Braverman gets govt’s toughest job

The government is currently embroiled in a legal battle to implement its plan to send migrants illegally crossing the Channel to Rwanda.

Suella Braverman arrives at at Downing Street on September 6, 2022 in London, England. The new prime minister assumed her role at Number 10 Downing Street today and set about appointing her Cabinet of Ministers. (Photo by Rob Pinney/Getty Images)

By: Melvin Samuel

New UK interior minister Suella Braverman is admired by the right for her attacks on “woke” politics but her legal acumen will be put to the test when tackling one of the government’s toughest jobs.

Braverman, 42, was appointed attorney general a year ago, serving as the government’s principal legal adviser, having worked as a lawyer before becoming an MP in 2015.

The government is currently embroiled in a legal battle to implement its plan to send migrants illegally crossing the Channel to Rwanda.

Finding a solution to the thorny political issue, which ultimately scuppered predecessor Priti Patel, will be made her top priority.

But she faces an intense legal fight.

An intervention by European courts has so far prevented the removal of any migrants, and a full hearing is ongoing.

Braverman, whose parents are of Indian origin and emigrated to Britain in the 1960s from Kenya and Mauritius, was one of the first to declare her leadership bid following Boris Johnson’s downfall.

Her credentials as an arch-Brexiteer and right-wing culture warrior have made her popular with Conservative Party members.

She is one of 28 so-called “Spartan” Tory MPs, who refused to back ex-prime minister Theresa May’s Brexit deal on all three occasions it was voted on in parliament.

Braverman has also said that owing to the energy crisis fuelled by the war in Ukraine, “we must suspend the all-consuming desire” to achieve net zero carbon emissions by 2050.

She has praised the British Empire as a “force for good” and said that as Conservatives, “we are engaged in a battle against Cultural Marxism”.

Anti-racism campaigners criticised her use of the phrase, which is linked to the far-right, as anti-Semitic, an accusation she rejected.

Despite her popularity with the grassroot members, her views are less popular among fellow Tory MPs, who eliminated her from the leadership contest at the third hurdle.

She then threw her support behind eventual winner Liz Truss, the new prime minister.

Braverman, who has two children, was born in Harrow, northwest London, in 1980.

She read law at the University of Cambridge, where she was president of its Conservative Association, and completed a master’s degree at Pantheon-Sorbonne University in Paris.

After several failed attempts to enter politics, Braverman was elected to the House of Commons as the MP for Fareham, in southern England, in 2015.

She is a member of the Triratna Buddhist Community and took her oath of office on the Dhammapada, one of the best-known Buddhist scriptures.

(AFP)

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

HEADLINE STORY
EXCLUSIVE: Embrace south Asian communities prime minister
News
Vedant Patel, first Indian-American to hold daily US State Department press briefing
News
Liz Truss’s cabinet is Britain’s first without white man in top jobs
News
Gulf states warn Netflix over content that ‘contradicts’ Islam
News
Who is Halima Aden? Former burkini supermodel poses for a selfie with royals – Meghan…
News
New law to make it easier for overseas nurses and dentists to work in UK
News
Teacher jailed in Ireland for refusing to use gender-neutral pronouns for transgender student
News
Edinburgh Fringe faces ‘publicly licensed racism’ allegations over a play
News
Liz Truss to freeze household energy bills for 18 months in £130bn plan
News
Celebs get vocal about embracing bodies of all shapes, sizes, and abilities
HEADLINE STORY
What we know about the mass stabbings in Canada
News
Cyrus Mistry cremated in Mumbai, hundreds attend funeral
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

Most Popular
Look what Rashmika Mandanna has to say about working with…
EXCLUSIVE: Embrace south Asian communities prime minister
Nepal cricket team captain Sandeep Lamichhane faces rape accusations
Darling of the UK right, Braverman gets govt’s toughest job
Chris Pine’s representative denies Harry Styles spitting rumours
Truss to meet cabinet, face MPs on first full day…