Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

Asian man charged with woman’s murder in London

Dalip Chadha was arrested at a property on Applegarth Drive in the early hours of Tuesday, according to the Metropolitan Police.

Metropolitan police

The Metropolitan Police has appealed for information that could assist enquiries into the case.

Getty Images
Eastern Eye
By Eastern EyeJan 29, 2026
Eastern Eye

See Full Bio

A 57-year-old Asian man appeared before a UK court on Wednesday after being charged with the murder of a woman at a house in Ilford, east London.

Dalip Chadha was arrested at a property on Applegarth Drive in the early hours of Tuesday, according to the Metropolitan Police.

The woman, believed to be his wife, has not yet been formally identified.

“At around 04:00hrs on Tuesday, 27 January, officers were called to an address in Applegarth Drive. Upon arrival, they found a woman dead at the property,” the Met Police said in a statement.

“Formal identification has yet to take place, but the victim is believed to be 58-year-old Vanessa Puntney-Chadha. Her next of kin have been informed and are being supported by specially trained officers.

“Dalip Chadha, 57, of Applegarth Drive, was arrested at the scene. He will appear before Barkingside Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday, 28 January, charged with murder,” the police said.

The Metropolitan Police said the investigation is ongoing and appealed for information that could assist enquiries into the case.

dalip chadhailfordlondon murdermetropolitan police

Related News

Nigel Farage
News

Nigel Farage targets overseas donors during Dubai visit

artefacts stolen
News

Police arrest man over theft of artefacts from Bristol Museum

Cardiff University cricket team
News

Cardiff University bans cricket team after 'misconduct ruling'

King Charles
News

King Charles issues climate warning in new documentary

More For You

© Copyright 2026 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Asian Media Group USA Inc
Contact Us