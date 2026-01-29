Asian man charged with woman’s murder in London

A 57-year-old Asian man appeared before a UK court on Wednesday after being charged with the murder of a woman at a house in Ilford, east London.

Dalip Chadha was arrested at a property on Applegarth Drive in the early hours of Tuesday, according to the Metropolitan Police.

The woman, believed to be his wife, has not yet been formally identified.

“At around 04:00hrs on Tuesday, 27 January, officers were called to an address in Applegarth Drive. Upon arrival, they found a woman dead at the property,” the Met Police said in a statement.

“Formal identification has yet to take place, but the victim is believed to be 58-year-old Vanessa Puntney-Chadha. Her next of kin have been informed and are being supported by specially trained officers.

“Dalip Chadha, 57, of Applegarth Drive, was arrested at the scene. He will appear before Barkingside Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday, 28 January, charged with murder,” the police said.

The Metropolitan Police said the investigation is ongoing and appealed for information that could assist enquiries into the case.