Daisy Shah speaks about lockdown monotony

It has been almost two and a half months since India went into complete lockdown in an effort to contain the spread of the novel Coronavirus. People, who have been quarantining at their homes for such a long time, have now grown tired of watching movies, shows and webseries on OTT platform.

Talking about the same, choreographer-turned-actress Daisy Shah says, “Honestly speaking, I am so bored of watching stuff online that I have now started binge-watching animated movies and Disney films. It has become a set routine now. Other than that, I do a lot of house chores every day.”

The actress goes on to add that though she feels sad for people who have lost their lives because of COVID-19, this break was needed for the planet to heal. She says, “Of course, it is extremely sad that a lot of people have lost their lives and loved ones because of this virus. I feel for them. But when we talk about Mother Nature, yes, this break was much needed because we were abusing our planet and how!”

In a time when theatres are shuttered due to the ongoing pandemic, a lot of filmmakers are opting for direct-to-digital release for their films. When asked about her take on the new trend, Shah says, “I am nobody to decide that. At the end of the day, it is the producer’s call. If he thinks that he is going to recover money by releasing the film on an OTT platform, and he does recover money, then it should be done.”

Daisy Shah, who was last seen in Race 3 (2018), was gearing up to start work on her next project before the lockdown came into force. We hope she gets to face cameras soon.

