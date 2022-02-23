Website Logo
  • Wednesday, February 23, 2022
Trending Now:  
India Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 511,903
Total Cases 42,822,473
Today's Fatalities 673
Today's Cases 19,968
Pakistan Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Sri Lanka Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Bangladesh Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
UK Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 511,903
Total Cases 42,822,473
Today's Fatalities 673
Today's Cases 19,968

Entertainment

Cruz Beckham strips down to boxers for magazine shoot; fans dub pictures “inappropriate”

Cruz Beckham with father David Beckham (Photo by Matthew Lewis/Getty Images)

By: Mohnish Singh

Cruz Beckham’s photoshoot for the Spring issue of i-D magazine has not gone down well with fans. The youngest son of David and Victoria Beckham stripped down to boxers for magazine cover, which has caused a stir among social media users. Cruz turned 17 on Sunday.

  • Victoria Beckham has also faced backlash on Instagram for posting the candid photoshoot of her son.
  • The designer and singer posted the photo with the caption “Big first day as a 17-year-old!”
  • One of the photos shows a pink-haired Cruz sitting shirtless in white boxers, trying to create the iconic photoshoot of his father for Arena Homme Magazine in 2000. He reportedly provided his own statement jewellery for the shoot, which included two silver chains, an earring, and a selection of rings.

Victoria’s Instagram followers found Cruz’s snaps “disturbing” and “inappropriate”.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Victoria Beckham (@victoriabeckham)

Some fans of the Beckham family have also said that the photoshoot “sexualises” the teenager.

Also Read | “Pam & Tommy” director Lake Bell: Was more invested in the humanisation of Pamela Anderson

One fan took to micro-blogging site Twitter and wrote: “There are several things disturbingly inappropriate about Cruz Beckham’s i-D magazine shoot.”

Cruz Beckham half-naked on the cover of a magazine at 17 is such a double-standard. Imagine the outrage if it was a 17-year-old girl,” wrote another one.

While someone else wrote: “I don’t wanna see a 17-year-old like that. It wasn’t toxic… just more of the fact I remember all the boys being born. They’ve gone from babies to this and it’s uncomfortable to adjust to it, isn’t it?

Commenting on the above message, someone said: “Yep, I agree, imagine if it was a girl! Everyone would call it out, these pictures are not in good taste for a 17-year-old.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by CRUZ (@cruzbeckham)

A fan wrote on Victoria’s Instagram, “Not a good message!”

“Stop sexualising children!” wrote another one.

One person commented: “Proud of what, you be ashamed of sexualising your young son.”

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

Entertainment
Oti Mabuse quits ‘Strictly Come Dancing’ after seven years
Entertainment
Harman Baweja to remake The Great Indian Kitchen with Sanya Malhotra
Entertainment
Sanjay Leela Bhansali: I rate Gangubai Kathiawadi as my most personal film
TOP LISTS
New-age filmmakers who scored a hit with their first outing
Entertainment
Shah Rukh Khan to begin filming Rajkumar Hirani’s next from April 15
Entertainment
Netflix announces revenge crime thriller series CAT with Randeep Hooda
Entertainment
John Abraham to headline action thriller Tehran
Entertainment
Mammootty’s Bheeshma Parvam sets March 3 for theatrical release
Entertainment
Kamal Haasan quits as the host of Bigg Boss Tamil
Entertainment
Zaira Wasim reacts to ongoing hijab row; calls ban on it an injustice
Entertainment
Yami Gautam on playing Naina in her latest release A Thursday
INTERVIEWS
Ritwik Bhowmik: Nobody achieves success without some help along the way
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
;

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

Most Popular
Mohammed Ali Ege travelled to many countries, Police reveal
Raducanu stalker gets five-year restraining order
Oti Mabuse quits ‘Strictly Come Dancing’ after seven years
Quick and cheap blood test can prevent heart attack deaths
Suraj Patel to run against Carolyn Maloney again
Cruz Beckham strips down to boxers for magazine shoot; fans…
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE