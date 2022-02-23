Cruz Beckham strips down to boxers for magazine shoot; fans dub pictures “inappropriate”

By: Mohnish Singh
Cruz Beckham’s photoshoot for the Spring issue of i-D magazine has not gone down well with fans. The youngest son of David and Victoria Beckham stripped down to boxers for magazine cover, which has caused a stir among social media users. Cruz turned 17 on Sunday.
Victoria’s Instagram followers found Cruz’s snaps “disturbing” and “inappropriate”.
View this post on Instagram
Some fans of the Beckham family have also said that the photoshoot “sexualises” the teenager.
Also Read | “Pam & Tommy” director Lake Bell: Was more invested in the humanisation of Pamela Anderson
One fan took to micro-blogging site Twitter and wrote: “There are several things disturbingly inappropriate about Cruz Beckham’s i-D magazine shoot.”
“Cruz Beckham half-naked on the cover of a magazine at 17 is such a double-standard. Imagine the outrage if it was a 17-year-old girl,” wrote another one.
While someone else wrote: “I don’t wanna see a 17-year-old like that. It wasn’t toxic… just more of the fact I remember all the boys being born. They’ve gone from babies to this and it’s uncomfortable to adjust to it, isn’t it?”
Commenting on the above message, someone said: “Yep, I agree, imagine if it was a girl! Everyone would call it out, these pictures are not in good taste for a 17-year-old.”
View this post on Instagram
A fan wrote on Victoria’s Instagram, “Not a good message!”
“Stop sexualising children!” wrote another one.
One person commented: “Proud of what, you be ashamed of sexualising your young son.”