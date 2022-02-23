Cruz Beckham strips down to boxers for magazine shoot; fans dub pictures “inappropriate”

Cruz Beckham with father David Beckham (Photo by Matthew Lewis/Getty Images)

By: Mohnish Singh

Cruz Beckham’s photoshoot for the Spring issue of i-D magazine has not gone down well with fans. The youngest son of David and Victoria Beckham stripped down to boxers for magazine cover, which has caused a stir among social media users. Cruz turned 17 on Sunday.

Victoria Beckham has also faced backlash on Instagram for posting the candid photoshoot of her son.

The designer and singer posted the photo with the caption “Big first day as a 17-year-old!”

One of the photos shows a pink-haired Cruz sitting shirtless in white boxers, trying to create the iconic photoshoot of his father for Arena Homme Magazine in 2000. He reportedly provided his own statement jewellery for the shoot, which included two silver chains, an earring, and a selection of rings.

Victoria’s Instagram followers found Cruz’s snaps “disturbing” and “inappropriate”.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Victoria Beckham (@victoriabeckham)

Some fans of the Beckham family have also said that the photoshoot “sexualises” the teenager.

Also Read | “Pam & Tommy” director Lake Bell: Was more invested in the humanisation of Pamela Anderson

One fan took to micro-blogging site Twitter and wrote: “There are several things disturbingly inappropriate about Cruz Beckham’s i-D magazine shoot.”

“Cruz Beckham half-naked on the cover of a magazine at 17 is such a double-standard. Imagine the outrage if it was a 17-year-old girl,” wrote another one.

While someone else wrote: “I don’t wanna see a 17-year-old like that. It wasn’t toxic… just more of the fact I remember all the boys being born. They’ve gone from babies to this and it’s uncomfortable to adjust to it, isn’t it?”

Commenting on the above message, someone said: “Yep, I agree, imagine if it was a girl! Everyone would call it out, these pictures are not in good taste for a 17-year-old.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by CRUZ (@cruzbeckham)

A fan wrote on Victoria’s Instagram, “Not a good message!”

“Stop sexualising children!” wrote another one.

One person commented: “Proud of what, you be ashamed of sexualising your young son.”