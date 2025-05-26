Crunchyroll Anime Awards 2025: ‘Solo Leveling’ wins big while ‘Attack on Titan’ receives the Global Impact honour

At this year’s Crunchyroll Anime Awards, held in Tokyo, the thunderous rise of Solo Leveling sent shockwaves through the anime world. The high-action series swept the awards night with seven major wins, including Anime of the Year, outpacing Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End, a quiet, emotional fantasy many had predicted would take the top spot. With over 51 million fan votes cast globally, this was a full-blown cultural moment.

Fans of Solo Leveling, based on the South Korean manhwa, celebrated its victories as long-overdue recognition. From ‘Best New Series’ to ‘Best Action’, and even ‘Best Score’ for Hiroyuki Sawano’s soundtrack, the anime had its moment. Lead character Sung Jinwoo, voiced by Aleks Le in English, also picked up ‘Best Main Character’ and ‘Best English Voice Artist’ honours, further cementing the series' strong debut.

- YouTube www.youtube.com





But not everyone was cheering. Devotees of Frieren, a series praised for its storytelling and quiet beauty, were left wondering if fan popularity outweighed artistic depth. The show still walked away with awards for ‘Best Drama’, ‘Best Background Art’, and ‘Best Supporting Character’ (Fern), but the general mood was one of subdued disappointment.

- YouTube www.youtube.com





The event, hosted by Sally Amaki and Jon Kabira, wasn’t short on spectacle. Big names like Kacey Musgraves, Finn Wolfhard, Rina Sawayama, J Balvin, and Mayu Matsuoka handed out trophies, bringing together anime’s global reach with celebrity clout. Musical acts like Creepy Nuts and LiSA lit up the night, turning the awards show into a full-fledged celebration.





One of the most heartfelt moments came when Attack on Titan received the first-ever ‘Global Impact Award’, honouring its decade-long influence. With the final episode airing in late 2024, the award is a fitting farewell to a series that reshaped anime storytelling on a global scale.

Other big winners included Look Back as ‘Film of the Year’, Demon Slayer for ‘Best Continuing Series’ and ‘Best Animation’, and Dan Da Dan for ‘Best Character Design’ and ‘Opening Sequence’.





While the night showcased anime’s rising global footprint, it also sparked a familiar debate: should mass popularity decide what’s “best,” or should quiet brilliance be given more space to shine? Either way, anime’s reach and the passion of its fans are only growing.