Aditi Rao Hydari brings nawabi elegance to Couture Week

Jayanti Reddy presented her collection Evocative Nawabi Canvas, showcasing a variety of Indian ensembles, including saris, suits, lehengas, kurtas, and sherwanis.

Aditi Rao Hydari in Jayanti Reddy’s Evocative Nawabi Canvas collection (Photo: Instagram: fdciofficial)

By: Eastern Eye

ADITI RAO HYDARI once again embraced her regal persona as she took centre stage as the showstopper for designer Jayanti Reddy at India Couture Week.

Reddy presented her collection Evocative Nawabi Canvas at the Taj Palace hotel on Monday (29) evening, showcasing a variety of Indian ensembles, including saris, suits, lehengas, kurtas, and sherwanis.

The silhouettes featured unique combinations such as a corset blouse paired with the sari-like skirt and embroidered shrug.

The patterns mostly had delicate floral work with heavy zardozi embroidery adorned with beads and pearls, inspired by the craftsmanship of the Nizami era.

Materials like silk, organza and nets were used for Reddy’s creations that came in hues of light green to magenta and red. They also had shades of golden, blue, pink and yellow and some garments featuring a combination of several colours.

Hydari, 37, who is not a stranger to Reddy’s work as a designer, graced the stage wearing a light gold sharara with V-shaped neckline and intricate work full of sequins and tiny pearls at the edges.

A layered pearl choker adorned with crystals complemented the outfit for the actor, who is known for starring in period drama movies and shows such as “Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar”, “Padmaavat”, “Taj: Divided by Blood” and “Jubilee”.

“I love her and I love her clothes. Jayanti’s first show ever as a designer, she had called me maybe because I am a Hyderabadi I am not sure. Our families know each other,” she said at the post-show event.

“So when she called me, I felt like I had to do it. Since then, we just have a lovely bond and a lovely relationship personally and professionally. When she was doing her first couture week, she called me again and I was like I have to do it again. So I am here for her and I always love working for her.”

For designing the collection, Reddy said she experimented with lots of beadwork and pearls with silk being the most used material.

“Raw silk is royal, regal, rich fabric and during the Couture Week, I needed something rich… The whole collection is inspired by nawabs. I am from Hyderabad and the city is so culturally rich.”

The FDCI India Couture Week will conclude with its finale show on Wednesday. (PTI)