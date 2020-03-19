Coronavirus crisis: Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke team skips one-year celebrations

In a time when a majority of shows fail to entertain viewers even for a couple of months before going off-air, Star Plus’ popular show Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke (2019) has clocked a year of its successful run.

Produced by well-known producer Rajan Shahi, YRHPK hit the airwaves on 18th March 2019. It is a spin-off to his long-running show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai which has been running successfully for more than a decade now.

While the milestone of completing one year is definitely significant for the team of Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke, they have decided against celebrating the feat due to the Coronavirus pandemic which has hit the whole world.

“Everyone was indeed very happy on the set as it is a big thing. However, they did not want to make a big deal and have a big celebration due to the current situation in the country. It did not feel right to celebrate when so many people were suffering due to the deadly COVID-19,” says a source from the sets of the show.

Currently, Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke is one of the most-watched fiction shows on Indian television. Since its premiere, it is the slot leader at 10:00 PM. It features Shaheer Sheikh, Rhea Sharma, Ritvik Arora, Kaveri Priyam and Roopal Patel on its ensemble cast.

Yeh Rishte Hain Pyaar Ke and Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hain both shows of producer Rajan Shahi have garnered immense love from the audience all across the world. We wish things return to normalcy soon so that the team can finally celebrate the success of YRHPK.