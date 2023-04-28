Website Logo
  • Friday, April 28, 2023
Coronation of King Charles III: Pope donates fragments of the cross of Christ for ceremony

The Church in Wales, an Anglican Church branch said that the incorporation of the relic is a significant ecumenical gesture and a personal gift to the King to commemorate the occasion

The new Cross of Wales, which will be used in the procession during the Coronation of Britain’s King Charles is seen before a service at Holy Trinity Church in Llandudno, Britain April 19, 2023. (Photo: Reuters)

By: Kimberly Rodrigues

A new processional cross, gifted to the Church in Wales by King Charles to mark its centenary last year, will feature fragments from the True Cross, gifted by Pope Francis.

The cross, made from recycled silver, Welsh slate, and reclaimed wood, will lead the coronation procession of King Charles at Westminster Abbey on May 6.

The newly crafted processional cross includes a rose crystal gemstone along with two fragments believed to be from the True Cross.

The Church in Wales, an Anglican Church branch said in a statement that the incorporation of the relic is a significant ecumenical gesture and a personal gift to the King to commemorate the occasion.

The cross will be shared between the Anglican and Roman Catholic churches in Wales after the coronation.

“The design of the cross represents our Christian faith, our traditions, our resources, and our dedication to sustainability,” stated Andrew John, the Anglican Archbishop of Wales, who sanctified the cross during a ceremony on April 19 in Llandudno, located in North Wales.

It was also announced that the new processional cross, will have its first use in guiding the king and queen into Westminster Abbey at the Coronation Service.

Charles has strong ties to Wales, having held the title of Prince of Wales as heir to the British throne until his ascension to the throne last September following the death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth.

His son and heir, Prince William, currently holds the title of Prince of Wales.

(With inputs from Reuters)

