  • Friday, June 14, 2024
Trending Now:  

News

Former cop guilty of having sex with woman he met on duty

The former cop, Shamraze Arshad, met the woman in October 2020 after he and a colleague were called out to her accommodation when she was suicidal

Picture for representation (iStock)

By: Shajil Kumar

An Asian-origin former police constable was found guilty of having sex with a vulnerable woman student he met while on duty, according to media reports.

The Liverpool Crown Court heard that Shamraze Arshad, 38, met the woman in October 2020 after he and a colleague were called out to her student accommodation in south Manchester when she was suicidal.

Arshad submitted a care plan for her after she was taken to hospital.

Jamie Baxter, prosecuting, said Arshad later looked up her details on police computer systems and began contacting her.

Baxter said that in the weeks and months that followed they began a sexual relationship.

He told the jury: “Far detached from the knight in shining armour she initially thought he was, we suggest that she was selected by him because of those very vulnerabilities which caused him to first meet her and that he abused his position as a serving police officer.”

Seven months later she ended their relationship, which she described to the jury as involving “friends with benefits”.

Arshad was arrested on July 19, 2021, and released on bail on condition not to contact the woman in any way.

However, he immediately went to her home. As she was out he returned the next morning and woke her by banging on her window.

The frightened woman hid in the bathroom and called the police.

During the trial, Arshad denied having sex with her.

Arshad was earlier convicted of attempting to pervert the course of justice and unauthorised access to police computer systems.

He was dismissed from the police last year.

The Liverpool Crown Court concluded the four-day trial on Thursday (13) and Judge Stuart Driver remanded Arshad in custody for sentencing and warned, “You are going to prison for a substantial time.”

Related Stories

News
Commons set to be most diverse ever
News
Relatives grieve as bodies of 45 Kuwait fire victims return to India
News
Reform UK pips Tories for first time in poll: YouGov
News
Kuwait makes arrests over deadly fire that killed 50, mostly Indians
News
Air India told to compensate for defective seats
News
India calls for release of Indians serving in Russian Army
News
Illegal hajj pilgrims save money but risk arrest
News
Starmer pitches for wealth creation
News
Khan and Malhotra support Dhesi at campaign launch
News
Kuwait identifies bodies of 48 fire victims; vows thorough probe
News
Fernandes Vaz Solicitors wins UK-India immigration law award
News
Tesco employee wins unfair dismissal case

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…

Exclusive interview with HH Brahmavihari Swami
on BAPS Swaminarayan Mandir, Abu Dhabi

Subscription
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE
Most Popular
cop-guilty-of-raping-woman
Former cop guilty of having sex with woman he met…
Adani group firm to acquire Penna Cement
England
T20 WC: England thrash Oman to keep their Super Eight…
‘Jurassic World 4’: Dinosaur epic set to shoot in UK,…
‘Chandu Champion’ Review: Kartik Aaryan delivers his finest act
Afghanistan
T20 World Cup: Afghanistan advance to Super Eight, NZ eliminated

Adblocker detected! Please consider reading this notice.

We've detected that you are using Ad Blocker or some other adblocking software which is preventing the page from fully loading.

We strive to deliver high-quality content and experiences. To help us continue, please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker.  We use non-intrusive ads to keep our content free.

We don't have any banner, Flash, animation, obnoxious sound, or popup ad. We do not implement these annoying types of ads!

We need money to operate the site, and almost all of it comes from our online advertising.

Please add EasternEye.biz to your ad blocking whitelist or disable your adblocking software.

×