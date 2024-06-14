Former cop guilty of having sex with woman he met on duty

The former cop, Shamraze Arshad, met the woman in October 2020 after he and a colleague were called out to her accommodation when she was suicidal

By: Shajil Kumar

An Asian-origin former police constable was found guilty of having sex with a vulnerable woman student he met while on duty, according to media reports.

The Liverpool Crown Court heard that Shamraze Arshad, 38, met the woman in October 2020 after he and a colleague were called out to her student accommodation in south Manchester when she was suicidal.

Arshad submitted a care plan for her after she was taken to hospital.

Jamie Baxter, prosecuting, said Arshad later looked up her details on police computer systems and began contacting her.

Baxter said that in the weeks and months that followed they began a sexual relationship.

He told the jury: “Far detached from the knight in shining armour she initially thought he was, we suggest that she was selected by him because of those very vulnerabilities which caused him to first meet her and that he abused his position as a serving police officer.”

Seven months later she ended their relationship, which she described to the jury as involving “friends with benefits”.

Arshad was arrested on July 19, 2021, and released on bail on condition not to contact the woman in any way.

However, he immediately went to her home. As she was out he returned the next morning and woke her by banging on her window.

The frightened woman hid in the bathroom and called the police.

During the trial, Arshad denied having sex with her.

Arshad was earlier convicted of attempting to pervert the course of justice and unauthorised access to police computer systems.

He was dismissed from the police last year.

The Liverpool Crown Court concluded the four-day trial on Thursday (13) and Judge Stuart Driver remanded Arshad in custody for sentencing and warned, “You are going to prison for a substantial time.”