British Airways cabin manager accused of sexual assault and rape during overseas work trips

Dhariwal, from Southall, west London, denies the charge of assault by penetration

British Airways

British authorities received no assistance from Singaporean counterparts in the case

iStock
Gayathri Kallukaran
By Gayathri Kallukaran
May 28, 2025
Gayathri Kallukaran
A senior member of British Airways cabin crew is on trial accused of sexually assaulting a female colleague at his home, following separate allegations of rape made by two other women during overseas work trips.

Amardip Dhariwal, 54, known as Amo, is facing one charge of assault by penetration at Reading Crown Court. The incident is said to have occurred in May 2022 at his home in Bracknell, Berkshire, after he invited a fellow crew member for dinner and drinks.

The court heard that Dhariwal and the alleged victim consumed beer, wine and whisky while watching a film. The woman, who was engaged at the time and is now married, reportedly fell asleep during the film and later claimed she woke to find Dhariwal touching her inappropriately. She pretended to remain asleep before leaving his home when he went to bed.

The alleged victim told the court that she had once referred to the evening as a “date” in a message and had previously called Dhariwal her “work husband.” However, she insisted that the encounter was not consensual. Dhariwal told police that “anything that happened was consensual.”

At the time of the alleged incident, Dhariwal was employed as an in-flight lead on both long-haul and short-haul routes for British Airways. The current charge is the only one he is formally being tried for, but the court has heard testimony from two other women who accuse him of rape in separate incidents abroad.

The first alleged rape occurred during a work trip to Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, in June 2018. A female colleague claimed she was drunk and fell asleep in a hotel room, only to wake up and realise she had been assaulted.

The second woman alleges she was raped in Dhariwal’s hotel room in Singapore in March 2020. She told the court she woke up naked in his bed, with no recollection of how she got there. When she later confronted Dhariwal on Facebook, he allegedly replied, “You didn’t say no in bed, hun.”

While the Singapore police reportedly investigated the matter, they took no further action. British authorities received no assistance from Singaporean counterparts in the case, the court was told.

These two historical rape allegations are not included in the current indictment but have been presented as part of the prosecution's case to establish a pattern of alleged behaviour.

Dhariwal, from Southall, west London, denies the charge of assault by penetration. He maintains that all interactions with the alleged victims were consensual.

The trial is ongoing.

Related News

King Charles III
UK

King Charles III delivers historic throne speech in Canada amid shifting US relations

Sony FX2
Business

Sony FX2 unveiled with 7K video, tilting   and enhanced photo features

5 Revelations Behind Miss England’s Shocking Exit from Miss World 2025
Entertainment

Miss England quits Miss World 2025: 5 revelations shaking the pageant in India

Sadiq Khan backs cannabis decriminalisation
News

Sadiq Khan backs cannabis decriminalisation

More For You

Liverpool-parade-crash-Reuters

The incident in Liverpool city centre on Monday was believed to be isolated and not terrorism-related, according to police.

Police granted more time to question Liverpool parade crash suspect

POLICE have been given extra time to question a 53-year-old man arrested after a car crashed into a crowd of soccer fans during a parade in Liverpool, injuring dozens.

"The investigation team have today been granted further time to continue questioning him in police custody, which will remain in place until tomorrow," Merseyside Police said on Wednesday.

Keep ReadingShow less
Care firm accused of exploiting migrant workers charging £10,000

Lotus Care denied all the allegations and stated that they adhered to industry and legal standards of the sector

BBC

Care firm accused of exploiting migrant workers, charging £10,000 for free visas

Lotus Care, which operates 10 care homes across north-west England, allegedly forced employees to work double shifts due to staff shortages. Workers were reportedly denied sick leave and standard pay. Those who raised complaints were threatened with deportation.

Some migrant workers said they paid up to £10,000 to agencies for visas or placements, an eight-month long BBC investigation revealed.

Keep ReadingShow less
Hundreds of Legal Experts Demand Sanctions on Israel Over Gaza Conflict

At least 54,056 people might have lost their lives in Israel-Gaza conflict

Getty Images

Hundreds of legal experts urge sanctions on Israel over Gaza conflict

Hundreds of lawyers have asked the UK government to come forward and put an end to the crisis in Gaza, using all their available means. They have urged the government to review the trade ties with Israel and impose sanctions as well as travel bans on Israeli ministers.

Prime Minister Keir Starmer received a 36-page letter signed and submitted by around 828 UK-based legal experts including former Supreme Court justices, on Monday. The group of legal experts consisted of former Supreme Court Justices Lord Wilson, former chair of the Criminal Bar Association of England and Wales, Lord Sumption, and Andrew Hall KC along with many professors from Oxford and Cambridge universities.

Keep ReadingShow less
Tahir Ali

Ali, who represents Birmingham Hall Green & Moseley, allegedly used public money to do up his constituency office at the Gulzare Habib Islamic Centre in Sparkhill, Birmingham. (Photo: X/@TahirAliMP)

Labour MP Tahir Ali investigated over office spending

LABOUR MP Tahir Ali is being investigated by the Independent Parliamentary Standards Authority (Ipsa) for alleged breaches of spending rules.

Ali, who represents Birmingham Hall Green & Moseley, allegedly used public money to do up his constituency office at the Gulzare Habib Islamic Centre in Sparkhill, Birmingham, The Times reported.

Keep ReadingShow less
Thames Water

The company has faced mounting criticism over its environmental performance

Getty Images

Thames Water fined £122.7m in record penalty over sewage breaches and dividends

Thames Water has been hit with a record £122.7 million penalty by Ofwat for breaching rules related to sewage operations and dividend payments to shareholders. It is the largest fine ever imposed by the water regulator.

Ofwat said the fine followed its “biggest and most complex investigation” to date. The regulator confirmed that the penalty would be paid by Thames Water and its investors, not by its customers.

Keep ReadingShow less
