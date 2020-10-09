Coolie No. 1, Durgavati, and other interesting films to premiere on Amazon Prime Video

After Netflix, now Amazon Prime Video has announced the films that are all set to release on their platform. From Bollywood biggies to some interesting south movies, the OTT platform surely has an interesting lineup.







So, let’s look at the list of movies that are all set to premiere on Amazon Prime Video…

Coolie No. 1

Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan starrer Coolie No. 1 was all set to release in theatres in May this year. But the theatres were shut due to the pandemic and now, finally, the makers have decided to release it on Amazon Prime Video. The David Dhawan directorial will start streaming on the OTT platform on Christmas 2020.







Durgavati

After Dolly Kitty Aur Who Chamakte Sitare, Bhumi Pednekar is all set for her second direct-to-digital release. Her movie Durgavati will be premiering on Amazon Prime Video on 11th December 2020. The movie is a remake of Anushka Shetty starrer Bhaagamathie.

Chhalaang

Rajkummar Rao and Nushrat Bharucha starrer Chhalaang was slated to release in March this year. Then the makers decided to postpone it to June, and now, finally, the film will get a direct-to-digital release on 13th November 2020. The movie is directed by Hansal Mehta and produced by Ajay Devgn, Luv Ranjan, and Bhushan Kumar.

Soorarai Pottru

During this pandemic, many filmmakers from down South have also released their films on OTT platforms, and on Amazon Prime Video; we will get to see many regional films in the coming months. Suriya starrer Soorarai Pottru will start streaming on the OTT platform on 30th October 2020. The actor is a big star in the Tamil film industry and it will be interesting to see what response Soorarai Pottru gets.

Maara

Just a few days ago, R Madhavan starrer Nishabdham had released on Amazon Prime Video, and now, one more film of the actor will get a direct-to-digital release on the OTT platform. R Madhavan and Shraddha Srinath starrer Maara will release on Amazon Prime Video on 17th December 2020.

Other regional films like Bheemasena Nalamaharaja, Halal Love Story, Manne Number 13, and Middle Class Melodies are also slated to release on Amazon Prime Video.





