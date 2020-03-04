Confirmed! Sidharth Malhotra to star in the remake of Thadam

A few days ago, there were reports that Sidharth Malhotra will be seen in the Hindi remake of Tamil film Thadam and well; the reports have turned out to be true. Sidharth took to Instagram to announce the film.

The actor posted, “Double trouble! Excited to be a part of this ultimate entertaining thriller, in association with @bhushankumar, @muradkhetani and @v__________k. See you at the movies on 20th November, 2020 @tseriesfilms @cine1studios @tseries.official.”

The movie will be produced by Bhushan Kumar and Murad Khetani. Both had also produced last year’s release Kabir Singh which was a remake of Telugu film Arjun Reddy. While talking about the film, Kumar told an entertainment portal, “Working with Murad bhai is fun, and very smooth. We both share the same love and passion for films and hence our collaborations have always been successful. When Murad bhai mentioned about Thadam and post-reading the Hindi script, it was an instant yes from my side. It was a unanimous choice to get Sidharth on board as a lead and he will surprise the audiences in this film. Vardhan has worked with one of the best directors in the industry and he is apt to lead this project.”

Murad added, “I saw Thadam in its release week and absolutely loved it, especially after knowing it’s based on a real incident. So much so that I approached the Tamil makers and immediately bought the rights for the Hindi remake of the film. Sidharth Malhotra was my first choice and when I approached him, he instantly agreed to come on board. I share a wonderful relationship with Bhushanji, after the success of Kabir Singh, this is our fourth collaboration with T-Series including Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Sandeep Vanga’ next and now Thadam. We are also looking forward to work with Vardhan Ketkar who is making his directorial debut with Thadam.”

Well, Sidharth will be seen in a double role in the film. While the title of the Hindi remake is yet to be announced, the movie will be hitting the screens on 20th November 2020. Now, let’s wait and watch which actress will be roped in opposite Sidharth in the film.