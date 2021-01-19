Confirmed! Salman Khan starrer Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai to hit the big screens on Eid this year

By Murtuza Iqbal







From the past few weeks, there have been reports that Salman Khan starrer Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai will hit the big screens on Eid this year. A couple of weeks ago, even Cinema associations had requested Salman to release Radhe in theatres on Eid, so it can help the theatre owners.

Now, finally, Salman Khan has made an announcement about Radhe’s release date, and the movie is all set to release in theatres on Eid 2021.

The actor posted a note on Twitter that read, “Sorry it has taken me a long time to revert to all the theatre owners… It’s a big decision to make during these times. I understand the financial problems that the theatre owners/exhibitors are going through and I would like to help them by releasing Radhe in theatres. In return I would expect them to take the utmost amount of care and precautions for the audience who would come to the theatre to watch Radhe. The commitment was of EID and it will be Eid 2021 inshallah. Enjoy Radhe this year in theatres on Eid.. God willing..”













Last year, there were also reports that Radhe might get a direct-to-digital release, but director Prabhudheva had denied the reports.

Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai also stars Disha Patani, Jackie Shroff, and Randeep Hooda. The film was originally slated to release on Eid 2020 but was postponed due to the pandemic.

Well, currently, theatres in India are functioning with 50 percent of occupancy. Radhe is slated to release on Eid which means there are still four months left for the film’s release. Let’s see if till then, the theatres will be allowed to function with 100 percent occupancy or not.







Meanwhile, on Eid 2021, John Abraham starrer Satyameva Jayate 2 is also slated to hit the big screens.





