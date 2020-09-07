Confirmed! Ishaan Khatter and Ananya Panday starrer Khaali Peeli to release on 2nd Oct 2020

A few days ago, there were reports that Ishaant Khatter and Ananya Panday starrer Khaali Peeli will get a direct-to-digital release on 2nd October 2020. And today, the makers have officially announced the release date.

Ali Abbas Zafar, the producer of the film, posted on Instagram, “Akkhi country jis mad ride ke peeche padi hai, woh aa rahi hai 2nd October ko! Toh public ready ho jao, #KhaaliPeeli ke liye, arriving exclusively on @zeeplexofficial @ishaankhatter @ananyapanday @jaideepahlawat @macriaan @ihimanshumehra @zeestudiosofficial @offsideent @zeemusiccompany.”

The movie will release on ZeePlex and reportedly, it will be on the pay per view basis. Well, let’s see what response Khaali Peeli will get as this will be for the first time when a biggie will be available on OTT and on TV for the audiences on the pay per view basis.

While the makers announced the release date today, they have also launched the first song of the film titled Beyonce Sharma Jayegi. Ishaan took to Instagram to share the song with everyone. He posted, “Naachne ke liye तैयार raho public, kyunki isse देखके #BeyonceSharmaJayegi! 😍 Watch #KhaaliPeeli exclusively on @zeeplexofficial! Arriving on 2nd Oct 🚕🔥 @ananyapanday @jaideepahlawat @macriaan @ihimanshumehra @aliabbaszafar @zeestudiosofficial @caesar2373 @boscomartis @vishaldadlani @shekharravjiani @nakash_aziz @neetimohan18 @offsideent @zeemusiccompany @adilafsarz.”

The song is composed by Vishal and Shekhar, and sung by Nakash Aziz and Neeti Mohan. It’s a decent number and Ishaan impresses us with his dance moves in it. Ananya Panday is also nice, but Ishaan steals the show.

Directed by Maqbool Khan, Khaali Peeli was earlier slated to hit the big screens in June this year. But due to the pandemic, it was postponed.