Confirmed! Ajay Devgn’s first look from RRR to be out on his birthday

A few days ago, there were reports that on Ajay Devgn’s 52nd birthday (2nd April 2021), the makers of RRR will unveil the actor’s first look poster, and today, the actor has confirmed the reports.

Ajay took to Twitter to inform his fans about it. He tweeted, “It has been an exciting experience being part of @RRRMovie ! I can’t wait to show all of how @ssrajamouli designed my character #AjayDevgnKaFiRRRstLook @ssrajamouli @tarak9999 @AlwaysRamCharan @aliaa08 @oliviamorris891 @RRRMovie @DVVMovies #RRR #RRRMovie.”

There’s a trend down South that the makers of a film unveil the first look of an actor on his or her birthday, and the makers of RRR have been following this trend since last year.

In 2020, on Ram Charan's birthday, they had unveiled his first look. Then this year on Alia's birthday, the makers unveiled her first look, and again on Ram Charan's birthday this year, they released a new poster featuring the actor.







The first look posters of RRR have been grand and we can expect the same from Ajay’s first look. We are sure fans of the actor are excited about his first look.

Directed by SS Rajamouli, RRR is slated to release on 13th October 2021.

Taking about other films of Ajay, the actor will be seen in movies like Bhuj: The Pride of India, Maidaan, Mayday, Thank God, and Gangubai Kathiawadi.












