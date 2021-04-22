Compelling memoir offers insights into physical and mental strength

by MITA MISTRY

THERE has always been an underlying strength in Poorna Bell as an individual and her powerful writing style.

The acclaimed British writer has used that inner force and come up with a compelling book which empowers the reader by taking them on her inspiring journey.

Described as part memoir and part manifesto, Bell tells her own story of taking up powerlifting after the heartbreaking death of her husband, and also that of others who unexpectedly found an inner power they never knew existed.

This is a book that very much does what it says on the cover and exudes strength on each of the pages. By showing the actual challenges that people have overcome in real life, Bell neatly conveys the simple message ‘yes, you can’.

The beauty of this book is in the important lesson that you can get stronger without losing weight. And instead of being a boastful memoir about doing something heroic against all the odds, the writing very much invites the reader in, making them believe that whatever their situation, it is always possible to find the mental and physical strength to rise up again.

With so many people around the world going through a tough time right now, this is a much-needed book – one that will uplift those who immerse themselves in its central message. It takes a little while to get deep into the slow-burning book, but it’s worth the wait and will make you want to reread some of the chapters.

This is not just a book for women – there is plenty in there for men who may be inspired, perhaps, to learn about themselves and the opposite sex. So if you are one of the many people who is looking for inspiration after lockdown ends, Stronger will give you plenty of ideas and make you want to lift a heavier weight the next time you are in the gym.