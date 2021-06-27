Website Logo
  Sunday, June 27, 2021
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 3,95,751
Total Cases 3,02,33,183
Today's Fatalities 1,258
Today's Cases 50,040
Commemorative coin unveiled marking Prince Philip’s ‘life well lived’

The special edition £5 coin features an original portrait of The Duke to celebrate his remarkable life. (Image: The Royal Mint)

By: SattwikBiswal

A new coin to commemorate the life of His Royal Highness The Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, was unveiled by chancellor Rishi Sunak on Saturday (26).

The special edition £5 coin features an original portrait of The Duke to celebrate his remarkable life.

The coin’s design was approved by The Duke before his death in April this year and is being launched on Armed Forces Day 2021.

The Royal Mint will also make a £50,000 donation to the Duke of Edinburgh’s Award to support its important community work in the UK and internationally.

Sunak said: “This coin is a fitting tribute to The Duke of Edinburgh, who moved and inspired so many people around the world with his decades of service both to the nation and Her Majesty The Queen.

“I’m proud to unveil the coin on Armed Forces Day, considering his distinguished naval career and unwavering dedication to our Monarch and to his Royal duties, and it is only right that he and the Queen are depicted together on both sides of it.”

Anne Jessopp, chief executive of The Royal Mint, said: “The Royal Mint has marked significant Royal events for centuries and is honoured to unveil an original new coin which celebrates the life and legacy of a remarkable man. It feels fitting that this coin – which was personally approved by the Prince – will also support the work of The Duke of Edinburgh’s Awards. The Awards have benefited millions of young people since they were formed in 1956, and are perhaps Prince Philip’s greatest legacy.”

The coin will be available from the Royal Mint website, as well as post offices around the United Kingdom and special stockists across the Commonwealth and worldwide.

The design was personally approved by The Duke of Edinburgh in 2008 and drawn by the acclaimed artist Ian Rank-Broadley FRBS.

The Duke of Edinburgh was the longest serving consort in British history, and for decades provided steadfast support to Her Majesty The Queen and The Royal Family.

The coin bears the inscription “HRH The Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh 1921-2021” and will be struck by the Royal Mint. The Duke of Edinburgh served as the president of the Royal Mint Advisory Committee for 47 years.

The coin is legal tender but has been designed as a limited-edition collectable or gift and will not be entering general circulation.

Eastern Eye

Eastern Eye

