Shakira to Billie Eilish: Fun packed weekend at Coachella 2024

Shakira performs with Bizarrap at the Sahara Tent during the 2024 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival at the Empire Polo Club on April 12, 2024 in Indio, California. (Photo credit: Getty Images)

By: Vibhuti Pathak

The first day of the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival 2024 has come to a close, leaving festival-goers with unforgettable performances and surprise collaborations.

Headliner Lana Del Rey took centre stage on Friday night, joined by special guests Billie Eilish and Jon Batiste. Meanwhile, Shakira and Becky G made unexpected appearances during DJ Bizarrap’s set, making the festival’s opening day a dynamic mix of talent and spectacle.

Lana Del Rey’s headlining performance was a highlight of the day, featuring a career-spanning set that captivated the audience. Del Rey arrived in style, riding on the back of a motorcycle with a team of dancers following suit. Her set included collaborations with Billie Eilish and Jon Batiste, elevating the performance to new heights.

Eilish joined Del Rey on stage to perform Ocean Eyes and Video Games, a thrilling moment for fans of both artists. Batiste accompanied Del Rey on Candy Necklace from her 2023 album Did You Know That There’s a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd, showcasing the pianist’s exceptional talent.

Throughout the day, several unexpected collaborations took place. Shakira made a surprise appearance during DJ bizarrap’s set, announcing a new world tour while on stage. Rising Mexican singer Peso Pluma, rapper Lil Uzi Vert, and French dance act Justice all delivered memorable performances.

K-pop boy band Ateez made history as the first of their genre to perform at Coachella. Their reception at the Sahara stage was electric, with dedicated fans waiting all day to witness their milestone performance.

Beyond the music, Coachella offered festival-goers a variety of art installations and immersive experiences. The festival’s reputation for attracting influencers and celebrities continued, with many notable names in attendance.

Vanessa Hudgens, often dubbed the Queen of Coachella, was among the famous faces enjoying the festivities. The day was filled with diverse performances from a range of artists.

Chicago-born DJs Honey Dijon and Green Velvet went back-to-back on the Quasar stage, bringing phenomenal visuals to their set, according to The Independent’s Matthew Cooper.

The first day of Coachella 2024 set a high bar for the rest of the festival. With headline performances from Tyler, the Creator and Doja Cat scheduled for the following days, festival-goers can expect more unforgettable moments.

Other highlights to anticipate include a set from Britpop survivours Blur and a performance from reformed rock band No Doubt. As Coachella continues, the festival promises to deliver more surprises and showcase the talents of both established and emerging artists.

Coachella’s opening day demonstrated the festival’s ability to blend diverse genres, attract top-tier talent, and provide attendees with a one-of-a-kind experience. As the festival progresses, music lovers can look forward to more memorable performances and captivating moments in the days ahead.