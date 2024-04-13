  • Saturday, April 13, 2024
Trending Now:  

Entertainment

Shakira to Billie Eilish: Fun packed weekend at Coachella 2024

K-pop boy band Ateez made history as the first of their genre to perform at Coachella.

Shakira performs with Bizarrap at the Sahara Tent during the 2024 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival at the Empire Polo Club on April 12, 2024 in Indio, California. (Photo credit: Getty Images)

By: Vibhuti Pathak

The first day of the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival 2024 has come to a close, leaving festival-goers with unforgettable performances and surprise collaborations.

Headliner Lana Del Rey took centre stage on Friday night, joined by special guests Billie Eilish and Jon Batiste. Meanwhile, Shakira and Becky G made unexpected appearances during DJ Bizarrap’s set, making the festival’s opening day a dynamic mix of talent and spectacle.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Coachella (@coachella)

Lana Del Rey’s headlining performance was a highlight of the day, featuring a career-spanning set that captivated the audience. Del Rey arrived in style, riding on the back of a motorcycle with a team of dancers following suit. Her set included collaborations with Billie Eilish and Jon Batiste, elevating the performance to new heights.

Eilish joined Del Rey on stage to perform Ocean Eyes and Video Games, a thrilling moment for fans of both artists. Batiste accompanied Del Rey on Candy Necklace from her 2023 album Did You Know That There’s a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd, showcasing the pianist’s exceptional talent.

Throughout the day, several unexpected collaborations took place. Shakira made a surprise appearance during DJ bizarrap’s set, announcing a new world tour while on stage. Rising Mexican singer Peso Pluma, rapper Lil Uzi Vert, and French dance act Justice all delivered memorable performances.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Coachella (@coachella)

K-pop boy band Ateez made history as the first of their genre to perform at Coachella. Their reception at the Sahara stage was electric, with dedicated fans waiting all day to witness their milestone performance.

Beyond the music, Coachella offered festival-goers a variety of art installations and immersive experiences. The festival’s reputation for attracting influencers and celebrities continued, with many notable names in attendance.

Vanessa Hudgens, often dubbed the Queen of Coachella, was among the famous faces enjoying the festivities.  The day was filled with diverse performances from a range of artists.

Chicago-born DJs Honey Dijon and Green Velvet went back-to-back on the Quasar stage, bringing phenomenal visuals to their set, according to The Independent’s Matthew Cooper.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Coachella (@coachella)

The first day of Coachella 2024 set a high bar for the rest of the festival. With headline performances from Tyler, the Creator and Doja Cat scheduled for the following days, festival-goers can expect more unforgettable moments.

Other highlights to anticipate include a set from Britpop survivours Blur and a performance from reformed rock band No Doubt. As Coachella continues, the festival promises to deliver more surprises and showcase the talents of both established and emerging artists.

Coachella’s opening day demonstrated the festival’s ability to blend diverse genres, attract top-tier talent, and provide attendees with a one-of-a-kind experience. As the festival progresses, music lovers can look forward to more memorable performances and captivating moments in the days ahead.

Related Stories

Entertainment
MC Stan: From the streets to stardom
NEWS
Priyanka Chopra, Sunny Deol and other celebs extend wishes on Baisakhi
Entertainment
New ad featuring Rajamouli and cricketer David Warner goes viral
Entertainment
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry announce nonfiction series on Netflix
Entertainment
Moana 2, Deadpool and Wolverine in the lineup of upcoming Disney films
Entertainment
Kanwar Dhillon: ‘Udne Ki Asha is a breath of fresh air’
TOP LISTS
TOP 10 performances of Vidya Balan
Entertainment
How south Indian cinema took over Bollywood
NEWS
‘All We Imagine As Light’ is 1st Indian film in Cannes official selection…
Entertainment
Acclaimed ‘The Color Purple’ filmmaker to direct ‘Black Samurai’ for Warner Bros
NEWS
My personality and the way I am is very Northern: Zayn Malik
NEWS
JK Rowling says she won’t ‘forgive’ Daniel Radcliffe and Emma Watson

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…

Exclusive interview with HH Brahmavihari Swami
on BAPS Swaminarayan Mandir, Abu Dhabi

Subscription
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW