  • Tuesday, March 26, 2024
Entertainment

Cillian Murphy to star in mining drama ‘Blood Runs Coal’

Murphy’s upcoming projects also include a sequel to his 2002 zombie hit 28 Days Later, and a Peaky Blinders movie.

Cillian Murphy (Photo by Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images)

By: Mohnish Singh

Irish star Cillian Murphy is set to headline a new feature film for Hollywood studio Universal Pictures.

Murphy, who recently bagged his maiden Best Actor Oscar trophy for Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer, will star in a period mining drama, titled Blood Runs Coal, according to entertainment news outlet The Hollywood Reporter.

The project is based on author Mark A Bradley’s non-fiction book Blood Runs Coal: The Yablonski Murders and the Battle for the United Mine Workers of America.

The story is about the 1969 murder of mining union organiser Joseph “Jock” Yablonski, who was killed at home with his wife and daughter.

The killings followed Yablonski campaigning against a corrupt union leader and sparked a lengthy investigation that unveiled shady dealings within the coal industry.

Jez Butterworth and John-Henry Butterworth, who earlier worked on Tom Cruise’s “Edge of Tomorrow”, will adapt the screenplay.

Blood Runs Coal will be produced by John Davis and Jordan Davis through Davis Entertainment. Murphy and Alan Moloney will also produce under their banner Big Things Films.

Murphy’s upcoming projects also include a sequel to his 2002 zombie hit 28 Days Later, and a Peaky Blinders movie that will follow his long-running period gangster TV series.

