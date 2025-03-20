Skip to content
Machel Montano wins 2025 Chutney Soca Monarch with high-energy Bollywood-inspired performance

The soca superstar delighted a packed audience at Skinner Park in San Fernando, Trinidad & Tobago, with his spicy song Pepper Vine

Machel Montano

Asjad Nazir
By Asjad NazirMar 20, 2025
A HIGH-ENERGY Bollywood-inspired performance helped Machel Montano overcome tough competition and win the B Mobile Chutney Soca Monarch compe tition for 2025.

The soca superstar delighted a packed audience at Skinner Park in San Fernando, Trinidad & Tobago, with his spicy song Pepper Vine, which lit up the biggest annual celebration of Indian culture in the Ca ribbean. The explosive stage performance, featuring guest singers Drupatie Ramgoon ai and Lady Lava, added to his many acco lades, including a Calypso Monarch title.

Montano praised the audience and said: “The love from the audience is everything. This is a cyclic process. When we get that energy, we give it right back to them. When I’m out there, the audience is part of one organism.We share in a moment. We be come one together, musically, with the vi bration. So, once I’m getting it from them, I’m feeling overjoyed, and could just go more and more.”

After the performance, Montano exclu sively told Eastern Eye about his deep de sire to work in Bollywood and revealed the secret behind his immense power on stage. He said: “Well, the whole stadium was shaking. I think you have to go beyond yourself, both physically, mentally, and emotionally. I do a lot of yoga and medita tion, so I understand that the physical body is just one sheet, and we could go beyond that with vibrations, music, and looking at peo ple, touching them from some where deeper, from the heart, soul, and spirit. That’s where the energy comes from.”

Neval Chatelal, a former winner, was the runner-up. Nine-time champi on Rikki Jai took third place and was gracious in defeat, telling reporters, “It’s an achieve ment to walk away from something and just come back in the winner’s row. For me, it’s always been the judge’s decision that is final.”

Jai, the only survivor from the inaugural competition in 1996, congratulated the winner and said: “This could be what change is all about and sometimes this is what is required for a country to under stand that race has no part in competitions. Race has no part in culture. You know, the culture belongs to everyone, every creed, every race.”

Warrior Princess Reshma Ramlal won the Chutney Soca Queen title, narrowly beating Vanessa Ramoutar by a single point.

Although they didn’t win, other compet itors, including Wakaman, Reehanna Gopaul, Ricardo Melville, Hurricane Hemlata Dindial, Master Saleem, Adesh Samaroo, Veekash Sahadeo, Terry Gajraj, and de fending champion Rick Ram, all delivered fine performances.

Rikki Jai

The annual event, founded by George Singh, celebrated its 30th anniversary with a show that included headline performanc es from the band Karma, led by Ravi B and Nisha B. Other artists, outside the contes tants, who participated in the six-hour show included Rasika Dindial, Nishard M, and Savita Singh. Music icon Terry Gajraj, a wildcard in the final, was given an award to mark his path-breaking hit Guyana Baboo.

Hit-making music producer Big Rich was also given special recognition. “This was a celebration of our Caribbean culture and a salute to our Indian roots. As it was the 30th anniversary, we brought together talents representing the past, present, and future of chutney soca music. Machel Montano was a worthy winner, proving that there should be no barriers when it comes to music and creativity,” explained George Singh.

Some of the country’s finest dancers also participated in the memorable event, showcasing colourful costumes. The free event, with 1,500 people backstage, has been a cultural cornerstone in Trinidad & Tobago, celebrating the vibrant fusion of Indo-Caribbean and Afro-Caribbean musi cal traditions. Over the years, the govern ment-supported showcase has provided a platform for both established and emerg ing artists. This 30th celebration was per haps the finest yet.

