Website Logo
  • Wednesday, July 06, 2022
Trending Now:  

Entertainment

Chris Hemsworth unrecognisable in first images from sets of Mad Max prequel Furiosa – see photos

The film went on floors last month in Australia after a second unit shot some advance scenes in May.

Chris Hemsworth (Photo credit: Twitter)

By: Mohnish Singh

While fans await the release of Chris Hemsworth’s much-talked-about film Thor: Love and Thunder, new photos from the sets of his forthcoming film Furiosa are doing the rounds on the internet. For those not in the know, Furiosa is a prequel to the blockbuster film Mad Max: Fury Road.

The film goes back in time years before Fury Road to focus on Charlize Theron’s character Imperator Furiosa as she is stranded with a biker horde after being taken from the Green Place of Many Mothers. Anya Taylor-Joy is playing the character in the new film.

The first look at Chris Hemsworth’s mystery character has left the fans intrigued. Speculations are rife that the actor portrays the character of one of the film’s villains, the Warlord Dementus. There has not been any official confirmation of his character, though.

Fans are impressed with Hemsworth’s appearance it seems. They have showered praises on the actor for the physical transformation and makeup.

Praising the actor, one user wrote, “He is miles away from the MCU Thor world here.”

“For a moment, I thought this was a body double,” wrote another.

Many fans, however, compared his look in the film to his Thor look from Avengers: Endgame. The actor put on weight and grew long hair and a beard for his role in the MCU film.

Meanwhile, Furiosa’s synopsis says that the film will chart the rivalry between two tyrants, the nightmarish franchise villain Immortan Joe and the fierce Warlord Dementus, as they vie for control over the Wasteland and Citadel.

The film went on floors last month in Australia after a second unit shot some advance scenes in May. The film is scheduled to hit cinemas in 2024.

Keep visiting this space over and again for more updates and reveals from the world of entertainment.

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

TOP LISTS
Birthday Special: Here’re top 5 whistle-worthy performances of Ranveer Singh
Entertainment
‘There’s a great pleasure in playing a villain’: Christian Bale on playing Gorr the Butcher…
Entertainment
Chris Evans joins Emily Blunt to headline Netflix’s Pain Hustlers
Entertainment
Victoria Beckham on protecting daughter from social media negativity, says, ‘she’s quite disgusted at how…
Entertainment
Stranger Things 4 crosses one billion viewing hours; becomes second Netflix original to achieve the…
Entertainment
Deepti Naval feels Bollywood being singled out as ‘worst place in the world’: ‘It’s come…
Entertainment
James Cameron says he might pass on the baton to new director after…
Entertainment
Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan to join forces for Yash Raj Films’…
News
From Shahid Kapoor to Farhan Khan and Taapsee Pannu to Anurag Kashyap, Shabana…
Entertainment
IMDb rates Minions: The Rise of Gru as a film full of severe…
Entertainment
No legal contracts can block Andrew Garfield’s return to Amazing Spider-Man 3, says…
Entertainment
Chris Pratt hints at bidding adieu to MCU and Guardians of the Galaxy…
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

Most Popular
Birthday Special: Here’re top 5 whistle-worthy performances of Ranveer Singh
How bias and inequality affect societal cohesion
BBC tells Antiques Roadshow to be mindful of ‘reputational risk’…
Beware of Vitamin D overdose: Man who popped 20 supplements…
80 per cet of customers have less than £500 in…
Preet Kaur Gill and 11 other MPs bat for more…