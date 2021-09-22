Website Logo
  • Wednesday, September 22, 2021
Trending Now:  
India Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 445,768
Total Cases 33,531,498
Today's Fatalities 383
Today's Cases 26,964
Pakistan Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Sri Lanka Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Bangladesh Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
UK Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 445,768
Total Cases 33,531,498
Today's Fatalities 383
Today's Cases 26,964

Entertainment

Chiranjeevi unveils the trailer of Sai Dharam Tej’s Republic

Chiranjeevi (Photo by SUJIT JAISWAL/AFP via Getty Images)

By: Murtuza Nullwala

A few days ago, Telugu actor Sai Dharam Tej was admitted to a hospital in Hyderabad, India, after a road accident. The actor’s film Republic is slated to release in theatres on 1st October 2021, and his uncle and superstar, Chiranjeevi, took to Twitter to launch the trailer of the movie.

He tweeted, సాయి ధరమ్ తేజ్ త్వరగా కోలుకుంటున్నాడు. రిపబ్లిక్ చిత్రం అక్టోబర్ 1 వ తారీఖున విడుదల చేస్తే బాగుంటుందన్న తన కోరిక మేరకు అదే తేదీన చిత్రం విడుదల అవుతుంది. మీ ఆదరణ, అభిమానం, ప్రేమే సాయి ధరమ్ తేజ్ కి శ్రీరామ రక్ష. (Sai Dharam Tej is recovering quickly. As everyone’s wish, Republic is all set to release in theatres on October 1. Your wishes, affection, and love are important for Sai Dharam Tej)  Launching the trailer : https://youtu.be/YjftfqRHAF4 @IamSaiDharamTej.”

Republic is a political thriller and the trailer of the film is interesting. The movie also stars Aishwarya Rajesh, Ramya Krishnan, and Jagapathi Babu.

While Sai is good in the trailer, it is Ramya who steals the show with her fantastic act. Jagapathi Babu leaves a mark, but Aishwarya Rajesh has not been given much scope in the trailer.

The movie is directed by Dev Katta who had earlier also directed the political drama Prasthanam (2010). The movie had won multiple awards and it was also selected for screening in the Indian Panorama section at the International Film Festival of India, Goa.

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

Entertainment
Pranutan Bahl on dancing to grandmother Nutan’s song Mora Gora Ang Laile: I was very…
Entertainment
Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions teams up with Viacom18 Studios for 4 movies
Entertainment
Radhe Shyam: Makers of the film clarify there’s no rift between Prabhas and Pooja Hegde
Entertainment
Ajith Kumar’s Valimai to release on Pongal 2022
Entertainment
Vidyut Jammwal starrer Sanak to premiere on Disney+ Hotstar
Entertainment
Tabu in talks to star in Mahesh Manjrekar’s White
Entertainment
Shilpa Shetty to judge Sony Entertainment Television’s India’s Got Talent
Entertainment
Diljit Dosanjh: I take Punjab with me wherever I go
Entertainment
Bhumi Pednekar invited to speak at Climate Week in New York
Entertainment
Kriti Sanon and Rajkummar Rao’s Hum Do Humare Do heads to Disney+ Hotstar
Entertainment
Ranbir Kapoor set to shoot a special song for Dharma Productions’ Mr Lele
Entertainment
Mohit Raina: There’s no way you can detach me from the character of…
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mamta Handa on her chat show Be You, experience of…
Pranutan Bahl on Helmet, its direct-to-digital release, if Salman Khan…
Karan Nath on his journey in Bigg Boss OTT, his…
;

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE
Most Popular
Survey says legal sector makes good progress on LGBT+ equality
UK orders crackdown on overprescribing medicines
Term ‘batter’ to replace ‘batsman’ in MCC’s new Laws of…
Singh brothers to sell Whisky Exchange to Pernod Ricard
New book puts divisive government race report in the spotlight
School in Lewisham ‘devastated’ by teacher’s death