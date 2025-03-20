Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

Chiranjeevi honoured by UK’s House of Commons, receives Lifetime Achievement Award

Honoured for cultural leadership and humanitarian work

Chiranjeevi honoured by UK’s House of Commons, receives Lifetime Achievement Award

Chiranjeevi received the Lifetime Achievement Award for Excellence in Public Service through Cultural Leadership

X/ KChiruTweets
Gayathri Kallukaran
By Gayathri KallukaranMar 20, 2025
Gayathri Kallukaran
See Full Bio

Veteran actor Chiranjeevi was honoured by the UK’s House of Commons on 19th March, recognising his contributions to public service and cultural leadership. The Telugu cinema icon was greeted by members of the British Parliament, ministers, under-secretaries, and diplomats during the event.

As part of the ceremony, Chiranjeevi received the Lifetime Achievement Award for Excellence in Public Service through Cultural Leadership from Bridge India, a UK-based organisation focused on improving public policy. This award holds special significance as it marks the first time Bridge India has presented a lifetime achievement award to an individual, highlighting the actor’s influence both in cinema and in philanthropic endeavours.

Chiranjeevi took to social media to express his deep gratitude, sharing his appreciation for the recognition. “Heart filled with gratitude for the honour at the House of Commons – UK Parliament by so many esteemed members of Parliament, ministers and under-secretaries, and diplomats. Humbled by their kind words. Heartened by the Lifetime Achievement Award by Team Bridge India,” he posted.

In addition to his illustrious film career, Chiranjeevi is widely known for his humanitarian work. He is the founder of the Chiranjeevi Eye and Blood Bank in Hyderabad, which has been actively involved in providing life-saving services to people in need. His philanthropic efforts have earned him widespread praise, further reinforcing his status as a cultural leader both in India and internationally.

The actor emphasised that this recognition will serve as added motivation to continue his work in humanitarian causes, a testament to his dedication beyond the screen. Chiranjeevi’s contributions, both as a film star and a philanthropist, continue to leave a lasting impact, and this latest honour from the House of Commons further cements his legacy in public service.

blood bankbritish parliamentchiranjeevi eyeesteemed membersexcellence in public servicehouse of commonshumanitarian workhyderabadlifetime achievement awardphilanthropic effortspublic servicesocial mediatelugu cinemachiranjeevi

Related News

Machel Montano wins 2025 Chutney Soca Monarch with high-energy Bollywood-inspired performance
Entertainment

Machel Montano wins 2025 Chutney Soca Monarch with high-energy Bollywood-inspired performance

JLR creates 150 new jobs in West Midlands
Business

JLR creates 150 new jobs in West Midlands

Elon Musk
Asia

Elon Musk’s X sues Indian government over allegations of censorship and IT Act misuse

Asian victim named in fatal London collision
News

Asian victim named in fatal London collision

More For You

Simone Ashley Calls Filming Brad Pitt’s F1 ‘Craziest Ever’

Simone Ashley calls filming Brad Pitt’s F1 movie at real Grand Prix races ‘One of the craziest things ever

Getty Images

Simone Ashley calls filming Brad Pitt’s 'F1' at real Grand Prix races ‘one of the craziest things ever'

The high-speed world of Formula 1 racing is getting the Hollywood treatment, and actress Simone Ashley is sharing what it was like to be part of the action. Starring alongside Brad Pitt in the upcoming racing drama F1, Ashley described the experience as one of the most intense and thrilling projects she has ever worked on.

Directed by Joseph Kosinski, known for Top Gun: Maverick, F1 was filmed in collaboration with all ten Formula 1 teams, adding an authentic touch to the high-octane film. The cast, including Damson Idris, Kerry Condon, and Javier Bardem, had the unique challenge of shooting scenes while real Grand Prix races were underway.

Keep ReadingShow less
JK Rowling’s Subtle Dig at Harry Potter Stars: What Happened?

The ongoing rift between Rowling and the trio resurfaced in 2024

Getty Images

JK Rowling quietly criticises Harry Potter stars Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson and Rupert Grint on social media

Author JK Rowling has seemingly reignited tensions with former Harry Potter stars Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson, and Rupert Grint, appearing to take a veiled dig at the actors on social media. The 59-year-old author, who has been at the centre of controversy in recent years due to her views on transgender rights, made a comment that has widely been interpreted as aimed at the trio.

Rowling’s stance on transgender issues has led to public disagreements with the former child actors, with whom she once shared a close relationship. The three stars of the blockbuster Wizarding World franchise have distanced themselves from Rowling's opinions, publicly supporting the trans community in contrast to the author's remarks.

Keep ReadingShow less
Danish Taimoor

Danish Taimoor and Ayeza Khan are two of the most recognisable faces in the Pakistani television industry

Instagram/ danishtaimoor16

Danish Taimoor responds to polygamy backlash, emphasises his love for Ayeza Khan

Pakistani actor Danish Taimoor recently found himself at the centre of online controversy following remarks he made about polygamy. During an episode of the television show Mehfil-e-Ramzan, where his wife, Ayeza Khan, was a guest, the actor’s comment regarding his right to marry multiple times sparked criticism on social media. Despite the backlash, Danish has addressed the controversy, standing by his comments while offering further context.

The remarks that sparked controversy

The controversy started during an episode of Mehfil-e-Ramzan, a show dedicated to discussions on religion and family during the holy month of Ramadan. Danish Taimoor, who was hosting, had his wife Ayeza Khan as a guest. During their conversation, he made a remark that drew attention online: "Mujhe ijazat hai chaar shaadiyon ki, main kar nahi raha hoon, voh alag baat hai. Lekin yeh ijazat mujhe Allah ne di hai, jo koi mujhse cheen nahi sakta" (I have permission to have four marriages; the fact that I am not doing so is a different matter. But Allah has given me this permission, and no one can take it away from me).

Keep ReadingShow less
Charli XCX and A24 Collaborate on The Moment Mockumentary

Charli XCX on set for The Moment, her debut A24 film featuring Alexander Skarsgård and a star-studded cast

Getty Images

Charli XCX begins filming A24's 'The Moment', co-starring Alexander Skarsgård

Filming has begun in London for The Moment, a new A24 film starring and produced by British singer-songwriter Charli XCX. Known for her music, Charli is now venturing into filmmaking with this project, which is said to offer a behind-the-scenes look at the life of a rising pop star.

Directed by Aidan Zamiri, a long-time collaborator who has directed several of Charli’s music videos, the film boasts a star-studded cast. Alexander Skarsgård, Rosanna Arquette, Trew Mullen, Isaac Cole Powell, Rish Shah, Kate Berlant, and Jamie Demetriou are all set to appear in the feature.

Keep ReadingShow less
Shekhar Kapur Calls Out Amazon for Censoring Bandit Queen

Shekhar Kapur criticizes Amazon Prime for altering Bandit Queen without consent

Getty Images

Shekhar Kapur praises 'Adolescence': “A game-changer in storytelling that redefines how we connect with characters”

Filmmaker Shekhar Kapur has expressed his frustration over the changes made to his 1994 film Bandit Queen on Amazon Prime Video, claiming it has been edited beyond recognition without his consent. His remarks came after he praised the Netflix miniseries Adolescence for its innovative storytelling, pointing out the creative limitations faced by Indian filmmakers.

Kapur took to social media to commend Adolescence, calling it a game-changer in storytelling. He noted that the series defies traditional narrative structures and allows viewers to deeply connect with its characters. However, while applauding the British crime drama, he also raised concerns about the restrictions imposed on Indian creators by streaming platforms.

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2025 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Asian Media Group USA Inc