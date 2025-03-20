Chiranjeevi honoured by UK’s House of Commons, receives Lifetime Achievement Award

In the latest exchange, Rowling responded to a Twitter question asking, “What actor/actress instantly ruins a movie for you?” with the cryptic reply: “Three guesses. Sorry, but that was irresistible,” followed by laughing emojis. The comment has been perceived as a swipe at Radcliffe, Watson, and Grint, who have all previously criticised Rowling’s comments on transgender issues.

This isn’t the first time Rowling has clashed with the Harry Potter actors. The fallout began in 2019 when the author publicly supported researcher Maya Forstater, whose contract at the Centre for Global Development was not renewed following a series of tweets questioning the UK government’s plans to allow people to self-identify their gender. Rowling’s backing of Forstater’s views sparked outrage among some fans, who accused her of being a “TERF” (trans-exclusionary radical feminist), a label that the author has repeatedly denied.

Despite the backlash, Rowling has stood firm in her opinions, outlining her concerns in a 2020 essay on her website. In the essay, Rowling expressed her worries about “new trans activism,” citing five reasons why she felt troubled by the movement. This publication further ignited criticism from the public and celebrities alike, including Radcliffe and Watson.

Radcliffe was the first of the trio to speak out against Rowling’s views. In a 2020 statement issued through The Trevor Project, a suicide prevention charity for LGBTQ+ youth, the actor wrote: “Transgender women are women.” He acknowledged the pivotal role Rowling had played in shaping his career but expressed his need to speak up. “The reason I felt very, very much as though I needed to say something when I did was because, particularly since finishing Potter, I’ve met so many queer and trans kids and young people who had a huge amount of identification with Potter,” Radcliffe explained.

The statement was supported by Grint and Watson, who also made their positions clear in the following months. Watson, known for her portrayal of Hermione Granger, echoed Radcliffe’s sentiments, tweeting: “I want my trans followers to know that I and so many other people around the world see you, respect you, and love you for who you are.” She later made a more cryptic comment at the 2022 BAFTAs, where she remarked, “I’m here for all the witches!” which many interpreted as a thinly veiled criticism of Rowling.

Grint, who played Ron Weasley, also weighed in on the controversy, stating in 2020: “I firmly stand with the trans community. Trans women are women. Trans men are men.” Like his co-stars, Grint has distanced himself from Rowling, though he has expressed a sense of sadness about the rift. He told The Times in 2021 that although he felt it necessary to speak out, he still had “a huge amount of respect” for the author.

The ongoing rift between Rowling and the trio resurfaced in 2024, following the publication of the Cass Report, an independent review of gender identity services in the UK. At that time, Rowling made it clear that she had no intention of reconciling with the actors, stating that they could “save their apologies.”

Harry Potter Cast Getty Images

Rowling’s relationship with the Harry Potter stars, once viewed as harmonious, has become increasingly strained in light of her controversial views. While the actors have expressed their gratitude for the impact Rowling’s work has had on their lives, their public disagreements on issues of gender identity have seemingly driven a wedge between them.

Rowling continues to be a polarising figure in public discourse. Her contributions to literature through the Harry Potter series remain undisputed, but her outspoken views on gender issues have caused many, including her former collaborators, to take a step back from their once-close association with the beloved author. Whether this latest exchange will lead to further tensions between Rowling and the actors remains to be seen, but for now, it seems that the divisions are far from being healed.