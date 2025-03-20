Chiranjeevi honoured by UK’s House of Commons, receives Lifetime Achievement Award

Veteran actor Chiranjeevi was honoured by the UK’s House of Commons on 19th March, recognising his contributions to public service and cultural leadership. The Telugu cinema icon was greeted by members of the British Parliament, ministers, under-secretaries, and diplomats during the event.
As part of the ceremony, Chiranjeevi received the Lifetime Achievement Award for Excellence in Public Service through Cultural Leadership from Bridge India, a UK-based organisation focused on improving public policy. This award holds special significance as it marks the first time Bridge India has presented a lifetime achievement award to an individual, highlighting the actor’s influence both in cinema and in philanthropic endeavours.
Chiranjeevi took to social media to express his deep gratitude, sharing his appreciation for the recognition. “Heart filled with gratitude for the honour at the House of Commons – UK Parliament by so many esteemed members of Parliament, ministers and under-secretaries, and diplomats. Humbled by their kind words. Heartened by the Lifetime Achievement Award by Team Bridge India,” he posted.
In addition to his illustrious film career, Chiranjeevi is widely known for his humanitarian work. He is the founder of the Chiranjeevi Eye and Blood Bank in Hyderabad, which has been actively involved in providing life-saving services to people in need. His philanthropic efforts have earned him widespread praise, further reinforcing his status as a cultural leader both in India and internationally.
The actor emphasised that this recognition will serve as added motivation to continue his work in humanitarian causes, a testament to his dedication beyond the screen. Chiranjeevi’s contributions, both as a film star and a philanthropist, continue to leave a lasting impact, and this latest honour from the House of Commons further cements his legacy in public service.