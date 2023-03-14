Cheltenham Festival 2023: what should you expect, and what should you catch if you’re attending?

Anyone in the UK’s British Asian community knows the huge part that sports play in the country. Although examples like cricket might have the most coverage, many people from across the UK also love to get involved with horse racing. This is just as true for those in the UK’s Asian community as it is for anyone else.

While there are many well-known and glamorous horse racing festivals you could attend around the country, the Cheltenham Festival is arguably the pick of the bunch. Bringing together a lively crowd with the sport’s top jockeys, trainers and horses, it’s a very exciting event to experience.

But what should you know before heading along in 2023, and what shouldn’t you miss out on? Whether it is Cheltenham tips you’re looking for which include the top horses or a general guide as to what the festival is all about and what’s happening each day, our guide should help.

Cheltenham Festival 2023: an overview

While huge competitions like the IPL capture a lot of interest from the UK’s Asian community (reports of Jasprit Bumrah’s absence from IPL 2023 being a good example), horse racing is also a sport that gets ample coverage. But what is there to know about Cheltenham Festival for those due to attend?

Held at Cheltenham racecourse in the Cotswolds, this year’s festival is due to take place from Tuesday 14 March to Friday 17 March 2023. There are 28 races (including 14 Grade 1 events) split over four days, and each day has its own theme. For 2023, this includes:

Tuesday 14 March is Champion Day

Wednesday 15 March is Festival Wednesday

Thursday 16 March is St Patrick’s Thursday

Friday 17 March is Gold Cup Day

As you might expect, the festival attracts large crowds and up to 65,000 racegoers turn up each day. This makes it essential to book tickets for the day(s) you want to attend via the Jockey Club website, directly from the racecourse itself or via other reputable online outlets for festival tickets.

Who are the favourites for this year’s Cheltenham Festival?

With some of the best horses, jockeys and trainers arriving for the 2023 Cheltenham Festival , it is only sensible to think some hot favourites will participate. But which horses seem to be attracting the most backing in advance?

The Gold Cup is arguably the festival’s biggest race, and it makes sense to start there. For many, Galopin Des Champs is the main contender. From the stable of iconic Irish trainer Willie Mullins, this horse would have probably won the race last year, if not for a disastrous last jump.

What should you not miss out on at Cheltenham 2023?

Although it sounds obvious, the first thing to catch is the best races each day. It’s a good idea to look at the day’s racecard before arriving and to plan your time around the races you really want to see. You do not want to go on Gold Cup day and miss the Gold Cup event, for example!

In addition, most people also find it fun to add some extra spice to the action by betting on races. While you should only do this responsibly, it is all part of the whole Cheltenham experience and can be very exhilarating.

What else has Cheltenham Festival 2023 got to offer?

Many seasoned Cheltenham racegoers would also advise not missing out on St Patrick’s Thursday. The atmosphere can be extra magical on this day, as people celebrate St Patrick’s day in the most good-natured manner.

It is also key not to miss out on the superb food and drinks the festival has to offer. The racecourse prides itself on serving up local, premium and sustainable food for guests to enjoy. There is also a range of bars (such as the Arkle Bar and Terrace Bar), which make for great socialising. By taking time away from the racing to sample all the festival has to offer, you get a more rounded experience.

Planning is key for the best time

From planning which day to attend to booking tickets and checking out favourite horses to back in advance, preparation is key to enjoying Cheltenham Festival 2023. It also goes without saying that you should spend time deciding how you will travel to and from the festival – and to book accommodation close to the racecourse if needed! If you plan properly, you’re sure to have an excellent day out.