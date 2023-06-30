Website Logo
  Friday, June 30, 2023
Charithra Chandran’s British rom-com ‘How To Date Billy Walsh’ sets release date

How To Date Billy Walsh will be available to watch on Prime Video from 8 September 2023.

How To Date Billy Walsh Poster

By: Mohnish Singh

Charithra Chandran, who received glowing reviews for her outstanding performance as Edwina Sharma in Bridgerton, is set to front the upcoming British romantic comedy film How To Date Billy Walsh.

Prime Video has unveiled the first-look images and key art for the new Original British high school romantic comedy, premiering on Prime Video on 8th September 2023.

The film stars Charithra Chandran as Amelia, Sebastian Croft (Heartstopper) as Archie, and Tanner Buchanan (Cobra Kai) as Billy.

Additional cast includes Kunal Nayyar (The Big Bang Theory), Nick Frost (Paul), Guz Khan (Army of Thieves), Lucy Punch (Motherland), and newcomer Daisy Jelley (London Kills).

Teenagers Amelia (Charithra Chandran) and Archie (Sebastian Croft) have been best friends since childhood. Archie has always been there to fight Amelia’s battles and laugh at her jokes all whilst keeping his lifelong love for her a secret. Just when he builds up the courage to declare his feelings, Amelia falls head over heels for Billy Walsh (Tanner Buchanan), the new American transfer student. Heartbroken Archie goes to great lengths to try and keep Amelia and Billy away from each other but ends up pushing them closer together and risks losing his best friend in the process.

The film is directed by Alex Sanjiv Pillai (Bridgerton) from a script by Alexander J. Farrell and Greer Ellison (Making A Killing).

It is produced by Matt Williams (Save The Cinema) with co-producer Neil Jones (The Colour Room) both of Future Artists Entertainment.

Stay tuned to this space for more updates!

