Chandrayaan 3: From SS Rajamouli to Ajay Devgn, celebrities celebrate ISRO’s successful launch

Celebrities from across the country celebrated the successful launch of Chandrayaan 3.

Photo credit: GettyImages

By: Mohnish Singh

July 14 was a historic day for Indians as Indian Space Research Organisation’s Chandrayaan 3 was launched successfully. Soon after the launch, Indian celebrities like SS Rajamouli, Ajay Devgn, Mahesh Babu, Akshay Kumar, Rishab Shetty, and Raveena Tandon, to name a few, took to social media to cheer for ISRO.

Check out how celebrities from across the country celebrated the successful launch of Chandrayaan 3.

A proud moment for the entire nation!🇮🇳@ISRO‘s third lunar mission, #Chandrayaan3, is successfully launched… Kudos to the brilliant team behind the mission…👏🏻👏🏻 Hoping for a smooth and successful landing… pic.twitter.com/F9h7qBNE77 — rajamouli ss (@ssrajamouli) July 14, 2023

Today, all eyes will be glued to the TV & the skies as our nation stands on the verge of another historic feat. To the great men & women @isro, our wishes & prayers are with you 🙏🇮🇳#Chandrayaan3 — Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) July 14, 2023

And the time has come to rise! Great luck to all our scientists at @isro for #Chandrayaan3. A billion hearts are praying for you. 🙏 https://t.co/Lbcp1ayRwQ — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) July 14, 2023

Onward to greater horizons! Thrilled to witness another momentous launch! Congratulations & all the best to the brilliant team at ISRO for the launch of #Chandrayaan3 today! Proud of you all! 👍👍 — Mahesh Babu (@urstrulyMahesh) July 14, 2023

With triumphant cheers, Chandrayaan 3 soars high. A Historic day for Nation’s scientific prowess. Congratulations to the team @isro on successfully launching the #Chandrayaan3 🛰 into the orbit. pic.twitter.com/CYf2dY0GOK — Rishab Shetty (@shetty_rishab) July 14, 2023

A proud moment for all of us ! Jai Hind! 🇮🇳 congratulations to all at @isro for a successful liftoff! Godspeed #Chandrayaan3 Har Har Mahadev! 🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/1S5bRPYGl6 — Raveena Tandon (@TandonRaveena) July 14, 2023

Excitement levels reaching the MOON! 🌕 Sending my virtual cheers to #Chandrayaan3 for its upcoming mission! 🎉 Can’t wait to witness India’s tech prowess soar to new heights! 🇮🇳 May the journey be smooth, discoveries be mind-blowing, and success be astronomical! 🙌 #ProudIndian… pic.twitter.com/2XGFwllv2h — Suniel Shetty (@SunielVShetty) July 13, 2023

Stay tuned to this space for more updates!