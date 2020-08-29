Chadwick Boseman passes away; Bollywood celebs mourn the Black Panther actor’s demise

Chadwick Boseman, known for his portrayal of superhero Black Panther in the Marvel Cinematic Universe films, passed away on 28th August 2020. He was suffering from cancer.

On his Twitter handle, an official statement about his demise was shared. It read, “It is with immeasurable grief that we confirm the passing of Chadwick Boseman. Chadwick was diagnosed with stage 3 colon cancer in 2016, and battled with it these last 4 years as it progressed to stage 4. A true fighter, Chadwick persevered through it all, and brought many of the films you have come to love so much. From Marshall to Da 5 Bloods, August Wilson’s Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom and several more, all were filmed during and between countless surgeries and chemotherapy. It was the honor of his career to bring King T’Challa to life in Black Panther. He died in his home, with his wife and family by his side. The family thanks you for your love and prayers, and asks that you continue to respect their privacy during this difficult time.”

Well, many Bollywood celebs took to social media to mourn the actor’s demise.

Anupam Kher tweeted, “Deeply saddened to know about the sad demise of #BlackPanther actor #ChadwickBoseman at such a young age. Apart from being a very fine actor, he was a humble man with an infectious smile. My condolences to his family, friends & fans! 🙏 #WakandaForever #OmShanti.”

Riteish Deshmukh wrote on Twitter, “#ChadwickBosemanForever Thank you for all the wonderful memories that I made & continue to make with my children. You will live on, in our hearts forever #KingTchalla Rest in Peace. @chadwickboseman.”

Randeep Hooda tweeted, “RIP #ChadwickBoseman you brought about change in the stereotype superhero and gave us a genuine #BlackPanther condolences and strength to the family 🙏🏽 #WakandaForever 👊🏽👊🏽.”

Many other B-Town celebs like Kareena Kapoor Khan, Arjun Kapoor, Sidharth Malhotra, and others took to Instagram to mourn Chadwick’s demise. Check out their posts here…

We pray that his soul rests in peace.