Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

Celebrating 50 years of Mili, an underrated classic of Hindi cinema

The real-life couple headlined a multi-layered film

Celebrating 50 Years of Mili: A Timeless Hindi Classic

The year 1975 was significant in Indian cinema for newly crowned superstar Amitabh Bachchan

Prime Video
Dharmesh Patel
By Dharmesh PatelJun 13, 2025
Dharmesh Patel
See Full Bio

The year 1975 was significant in Indian cinema for newly crowned superstar Amitabh Bachchan, as he starred in the two biggest films of that year, and also his career, Deewaar and Sholay.

These blockbusters cemented his position at the top. In between their releases came Mili, Hrishikesh Mukherjee’s decidedly different tearjerker.

Known for his non-starry social dramas, the acclaimed producer-director delivered a message-driven story about Mili (Jaya Bhaduri), a terminally ill but bubbly young woman, and the profound impact she has on those around her – including depressed alcoholic Shekhar, played by Bachchan. The real-life couple headlined a multi-layered film anchored by subtle, deeply emotive performances.

Eastern Eye marks 50 years of the underrated classic on June 20 by presenting the 10 best scenes from this story of hope, anguish and learning how to live.

Enter the grouch: Known for her pranks and cheerful attitude, Mili is taken aback by new neighbour Shekhar’s aloofness. His introduction, during the haunting Badi Sooni Sooni Hai song, shows him as a tormented alcoholic. It establishes the contrast between the two main characters – she smiles through life’s challenges, while he seeks refuge in alcohol.

Celebrating 50 Years of Mili: A Timeless Hindi ClassicVisual highlights from MiliRotten Tomatoes

Confrontation: Unable to understand Shekhar’s solitude and unfriendliness, Mili ropes in the children from their building to disturb his peace in protest. What begins as an immature territorial clash soon reveals Mili’s intuitive response to the darkness surrounding him. Her inner child recognises and challenges the negativity threatening their otherwise pleasant environment.

Celebrating 50 Years of Mili: A Timeless Hindi ClassicTheir innocence and kindness melt his hardened exteriorIMDb

Compassion: After provoking Shekhar, the children apologise sincerely. Their innocence and kindness melt his hardened exterior, and he invites them, along with Mili, to play on his terrace. In the song Maine Kaha Phoolon Se, Shekhar, glass still in hand, watches them dance and smiles for the first time. The warmth of this moment even leads him to request tea instead of whisky in the next scene, to his servant’s delight.

Visual highlights from Mili

Celebrating 50 Years of Mili: A Timeless Hindi ClassicIn the song Maine Kaha Phoolon SeIMDb

Crossroads: In a drunken breakdown, Shekhar slashes his wrist and is saved by Mili. For the first time, she shows visible anger and tears. Her outburst marks a new level of closeness in their friendship and signals the beginning of something deeper. In his vulnerable state, Shekhar is moved by Mili’s scolding – a sign of care he desperately craves.

Celebrating 50 Years of Mili: A Timeless Hindi ClassicThe raw emotions of every characterInstagram/ hindifilimography

Romance: Shekhar’s growing vulnerability draws him closer to Mili. He begins confiding in her about childhood trauma, his mother, and the root of his pain. He is receptive of her solace and outlook on life. Their bond strengthens as they exchange notes when Mili falls ill. He experiences joy for the first time, unaware of the seriousness of her condition.

Celebrating 50 Years of Mili: A Timeless Hindi ClassicThe heart-rending scene between father and daughterInstagram/ hindifilimography

Tragedy: The film reaches its most emotional point when Mili’s father (Ashok Kumar) learns that she has only days to live. The harrowing scenes that follow reveal the raw emotions of every character, from shock to grief to quiet acceptance. The heart-rending scene between father and daughter, with Kumar and Bhaduri in each other’s arms, delivers an emotional poignancy audiences can relate to.

Celebrating 50 Years of Mili: A Timeless Hindi ClassicThe woman who taught him how to liveRotten Tomatoes

Role reversal: Initially unable to process the truth about Mili’s illness, Shekhar has a change of heart about leaving after confronting some hard realities. The woman who taught him how to live is dying, and he feels betrayed by fate. Determined not to give up, he sets out to explore every possible option that might offer her a chance of recovery.

Celebrating 50 Years of Mili: A Timeless Hindi ClassicHe sets out to explore every possible option Rotten Tomatoes

Selfless love: Unaware that Shekhar already knows the truth, Mili urges her father not to tell him about her illness. Having changed him for the better, she fears that the news will undo his progress and send him back into despair. In that moment, she puts his well-being above her own.

Celebrating 50 Years of Mili: A Timeless Hindi ClassicHaving changed him for the betterInstagram/ hindifilimography

Proposal: In the film’s penultimate scene, its message becomes clear – the purpose of life is happiness. Shekhar realises he can fulfil one of Mili’s dreams by marrying her. He proposes not out of pity or obligation, but love. Their decision to embrace a short but meaningful life together speaks volumes.

Celebrating 50 Years of Mili: A Timeless Hindi ClassicFifty years later, those sentiments still ring trueInstagram/ hindifilimography

Farewell: The story, told in flashback, returns to its starting point as the newlyweds leave for Switzerland in search of a cure. Mili’s father waves to their aircraft, perhaps knowing she may never return. As the plane takes off, the audience is left with a lasting message – that hope should never die. Fifty years later, those sentiments still ring true.

amitabh bachchanjaya bhaduriindian cinemasholayclassic hindi movies

Related News

Major Delays on M62 After Lorry Crash and Fuel Spill
UK

Major delays on M62 after lorry crash causes fuel spill

Air-India-Phuket-Reuters
Asia

Bomb threat forces Air India flight back to Thai island

Najmuddin Saifuddin & Brothers Deliver Qawwali Masterclass
Entertainment

Najmuddin Saifuddin & Brothers deliver a soul-stirring qawwali masterclass across the UK

Diageo eyes £1.6bn sale of Royal Challengers Bengaluru: report
Cricket

Diageo eyes £1.6bn sale of Royal Challengers Bengaluru: report

More For You

The Aamir Khan Effect: Transformations That Stun and Inspire

Aamir Khan’s iconic transformation in Bollywood over the decades

Getty Images

Aamir Khan effect: Whiskers, wigs and big wow moments

Aamir Khan returns to the big screen this month in Sitare Zameen Par, a heart-warming Bollywood remake of the Spanish comedy-drama Campiones. He plays a disgraced basketball coach who takes on an unexpected challenge with a team of individuals with special needs.

Sporting a look unlike any from the past decade, the film – due out on 20 June – adds to the many transformations he has embraced over his career, from shifting hairstyles to dramatic facial hair.

Keep ReadingShow less
Raj Kapoor

Affectionately called “the great showman”

PTI

Rare revelations about Raj Kapoor

Bollywood legend Raj Kapoor is best remembered for his brilliant films, beautiful music and timeless cinematic legacy, which includes a famous family of stars.

His impressive body of work, which entertained generations – including Barsaat, Awaara, Shree 420, Chori Chori, Sangam, Mera Naam Joker, Bobby, Prem Rog and Satyam Shivam Sundaram – is widely known. But beyond the many milestones, impact and his larger-than-life persona, there are rare facts about Kapoor that make him even more fascinating.

Keep ReadingShow less
The Unforeseen Success of Jai Santoshi Maa Amidst 1975 Blockbusters

A Still from 'Jai Santoshi Maa'

Meerut Manthan

The unexpected triumph of 'Jai Santoshi Maa' over 'Sholay' and 'Deewaar'

Perhaps the biggest Bollywood celebration this year is the 50th anniversary of the iconic film Sholay, which smashed box-office records when it was released in 1975.

But what most Hindi cinema fans may not realise is that another film released that same year (technically) made a bigger profit – with a much higher return on investment. In that regard, it remains perhaps the most profitable Bollywood movie in history.

Keep ReadingShow less
Vishal Furia on redefining Indian scares: 'I chose horror because it felt underserved'

Vishal Furia

Vishal Furia on redefining Indian scares: 'I chose horror because it felt underserved'

RISING filmmaking star Vishal Furia is making a name for himself as a master of the horror genre.

The writer-director introduced himself with Lapachhapi (2017), described as the best Marathi horror film ever made. He followed it up with the 2021 scary movies Chhorii and Bali. Furia has added to his impressive list of horror films with newly released sequel Chhorii 2, which is available now on Amazon Prime. Nushrratt Bharuccha and Soha Ali Khan headline the spooky story filled with strange happenings, scares and surprises.

Keep ReadingShow less
Gitika Buttoo brings queer south Asian stories to screen with 'Before I Do'

Gitika Buttoo

Gitika Buttoo brings queer south Asian stories to screen with 'Before I Do'

STORYTELLING has always been at the heart of everything Gitika Buttoo has done. Having grown up on a healthy diet of film and TV from diverse genres, the cool creative has been directing theatre plays across the UK for the past decade.

She recently made her screen directing debut with the short film Before I Do, which unlocked a whole new level of excitement and ambition to create more for the screen.

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2025 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Asian Media Group USA Inc