Celebrating 50 years of Mili, an underrated classic of Hindi cinema

His next movie Maa, due to be released on June 27, stars Kajol and has been billed as the ultimate battle of good versus evil. The versatile talent has balanced horror with directing web serials and the 2022 serial killer movie Forensic.

Eastern Eye caught up with the creative talent to discuss his journey, the hit Chhorii films, the horror genre, forthcoming film Maa and Hollywood hopes.

What connected you to creativity?

I was studying engineering but was always drawn to the arts. I did plays in school and college. My parents did not support a creative career, so I leaned towards VFX, which felt like a middle ground. Working as a VFX artist kickstarted my filmmaking journey.

How do you reflect on your journey as a filmmaker?

I quit my job in 2014 to pursue filmmaking seriously and chose horror because it felt underserved. My debut Lapachhapi was made in Marathi as the industry was not open to fresh ideas. It got a great response, especially from women, and led to Chhorii, Forensic and now Chhorii 2 in Hindi. It has been a journey of persistence, and staying true to my vision, despite industry norms.

When you were making Chhorii, did you ever expect it to make such a big impact?

Chhorii had its roots in Lapachhapi, which deeply connected with female audiences. I received countless personal messages, especially from women sharing their own stories. So yes, I had a sense Chhorii would connect too. With Chhorii 2, we are addressing another social issue through horror – this time, even scarier, and I hope it strikes the same chord again.

Tell us about Chhorii 2.

Chhorii 2 picks up seven years later. Sakshi now has a daughter and lives far from the haunted fields, but her past catches up when her daughter is kidnapped. As she returns to find her, Sakshi is pulled into an underground cult beneath the fields and must navigate its dark maze to save her child.

How does the sequel compare to the first film?

We have made Chhorii 2 scarier and more sinister. Instead of going bigger, we went tighter and more claustrophobic to heighten the fear. The compact setting mirrors the regressive mindset of the new characters. It is like being trapped in a nightmare you cannot escape.

What is your favourite moment in the movie?

It is hard to pick without giving spoilers, but I have always loved the emotional moments, especially when one or more women come together as a collective to protect each other and unite to defeat the evil forces.

What do you love the most about the horror genre?

The horror genre lets me explore extreme emotions – love, fear, empathy – all a few notches above regular drama. The audience reactions, whether gasps or cheers, are stronger too, and I really enjoy that. I had the fortune of seeing this with Lapachhapi in theatres. That collective response gives me a real high. Technically, horror is very challenging. Every department must work in sync to create those moments. One wrong note and the audience disconnects. That is why I love the genre – it pushes you to get everything just right.

What, according to you, is Bollywood not getting right about horror?

Being in the trade and meeting many producers and studios, I feel very few actually understand how horror should be written or produced. They look for plot twists and big story movements, but horror is more about atmosphere – that is what builds it. Also, mainstream actors do not want to play victims, and in horror, the protagonist is usually the victim until the very end. They do not see that becoming victorious at the end is more heroic.

Chhorii 2

You have your pulse on the horror genre. What else does Bollywood get wrong?

Investment has been low, and for the longest time, Bollywood templated horror with sex, songs and mediocre acting, all of which kill the emotional connect. Plus, we copied western or Japanese horror instead of exploring our own rich Indian folklore and urban legends. But things are changing now – horror comedies have brought money in, and there are filmmakers like me trying to build something new. I am hopeful Indian horror will finally find its place.

Nushrratt Bharuccha stars in both Chhorii films. What do you most like about her as an actress?

I met Nushrratt on another project that did not happen but could see she was hungry to prove herself – boxed as a glam actress, not getting meaty roles. When we were casting for Chhorii, my producer Vikram Malhotra and I instantly thought of her. She brings amazing energy, always pushing boundaries, experimenting, wanting to get it right. After two films, we have built great creative chemistry. Sometimes just a nod is enough on set. She is a gifted actor, and I genuinely feel Chhorii 2 will be a standout in her filmography.

What can we expect from your film Maa?

Maa was offered to me by Ajay Devgn sir, and I was thrilled. Getting to work with him as a producer and Kajol as the lead was a big honour. The film blends horror with Indian mythology, and Kajol has done a phenomenal job. Ajay sir’s creative vision, especially in action and VFX, has taken the supernatural element to another level. Maa is a very interesting addition to the horrorthriller space, and I am excited for people to experience it.

Who is your filmmaking hero?

Guillermo del Toro, Tim Burton, Christopher Nolan, Takashi Miike, Wong Kar Wai, Mike Flanagan, Jordan Peele, Ari Aster, Robert Eggers, Mani Ratnam, Steven Spielberg, Ram Gopal Varma and M Night Shyamalan

Finally, can you see yourself working in Hollywood?

Absolutely. Indian stories need to travel, and if I can make them in Hollywood, that would be amazing. I would also love to take up a Hollywood story if offered. Horror translates across cultures, so it is a great genre to explore globally. Someday, I would love to make a version of Alien, based in India, or even a James Bond film, because why not?