Website Logo
  • Tuesday, May 16, 2023
Trending Now:  

Bollywood News

Cannes 2023: Check out Sara Ali Khan’s first post from French Riviera

Besides Sara, actresses Anushka Sharma, Mrunal Thakur, and Manushi Chhillar are also making their Cannes debut this year.

Sara Ali Khan (Photo by SUJIT JAISWAL/AFP via Getty Images)

By: Mohnish Singh

Bollywood actress Sara Ali Khan is super excited about her Cannes debut. The Kedarnath star is currently in Cannes to attend the 76th edition of the prestigious film festival.

On Tuesday evening, she shared a scenic picture from Cannes. In the image, she is seen holding up a cup of coffee against a backdrop of azure blue – the Mediterranean Sea.

“Cannes, French Riviera, France,” reads the text at the bottom of the image.

Besides Sara, actresses Anushka Sharma and Manushi Chhillar are also making their Cannes debut this year.

Anushka recently met the France ambassador to India Emmanuel Lenin with her husband Virat Kohli at the French Embassy in New Delhi. The ambassador captioned his social media post with a hint of Sharma’s trip to the festival which will take place in the fashion capital of the world.

Content creator Dolly Singh will also be seen at the Cannes Film Festival this year. “The Cannes Film Festival has been an important platform for Indian artists to showcase their talent on the international stage. Over the years Indian talent has not only brought Indian cinema to the world stage but has also helped to break down cultural barriers and promote cross-cultural exchange. Today I am honoured to be contributing in my own unique way to this exchange and making my debut this year at the festival. From making candles in a small town of Nainital to walking the red carpet at Cannes, I’m truly grateful and excited for this opportunity. This was a long-standing dream and I’ve finally ticked an important milestone off my bucket list,” she shared.

The 72nd edition of the Cannes Film Festival will take place on May 16 to May 27, 2023.

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

Entertainment
Alia steals show at Gucci Cruise 2024 in Seoul
Entertainment
Cannes 2023: Esha Gupta stuns in white thigh-high slit gown
Entertainment
Cannes 2023: Vijay Varma shares pictures from festival
Entertainment
Cannes 2023: Mrunal Thakur excited about her debut
Entertainment
Cannes 2023: Sara and Manushi set to make their debut
Entertainment
Ishita Dutta drops adorable pictures from her baby shower
Entertainment
Nick Jonas open to making more music for Bollywood movies
Entertainment
Kennedy darker than Anurag Kashyap’s Ugly: Rahul Bhat
Entertainment
Alia’s pictures with Thai superstar Davikah Hoorne go viral
Entertainment
The Kerala Story inches closer to £15 million mark in India
Entertainment
Hrithik gives shout-out to Priyanka for Citadel
Entertainment
Here’s why Gulshan Devaiah is called encyclopedia by Dahaad co-stars
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW