Website Logo
  • Sunday, March 19, 2023
Trending Now:  

News

Bus crash in Bangladesh claims at least 19 lives

The driver, who died in the accident, seemed to have lost control of the bus after one of its tires burst

Representative Image – iStock

By: Kimberly Rodrigues

A bus traveling at high speed swerved off a major expressway in central Bangladesh and crashed into a ditch, resulting in the deaths of at least 19 individuals and leaving dozens injured.

Anowar Hossain, a police official in Shibchar where the accident happened, has stated that the number of fatalities may increase as some of the injured passengers are in critical condition. Shibchar is located 80 km away from the capital city of Dhaka.

Hossain said that the bus, which was carrying over 40 passengers, crashed through the railing of the recently constructed Padma River bridge expressway and fell approximately 9 meters (30 feet) into a ditch beside the road.

The driver, who died in the accident, seemed to have lost control of the bus after one of its tires burst. And according to Hossain the cause of the crash is currently being investigated.

Bangladesh frequently experiences road accidents, which result in the deaths of thousands of people each year. These accidents are often attributed to reckless driving, outdated vehicles, and inadequate safety regulations.

In 2018, the deaths of two teenagers sparked a string of large-scale student protests, which compelled Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina’s government to increase the maximum prison sentence for causing death due to reckless driving from three years to five years.

With inputs from Reuters

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

News
King Charles shares emotional message to Queen on first Mother’s Day since her passing
UK
UK financial analyst found guilty of terror offences
PAKISTAN
Pakistan court drops arrest warrant against Imran Khan
News
Amish Tripathi launches his latest book War of Lanka
News
Braverman visits Rwanda to expand deportation plan
INDIA
India arrests 78 in manhunt for Sikh separatist Amritpal Singh
UK
A shock Tory win cannot be ruled out in next election, says Tony…
INDIA
Situation with China in Ladakh ‘fragile and dangerous’, claims India
News
Imran Khan fears arrest as he heads to court, police raid his house…
News
Russian war on Ukraine: International court issues arrest warrant for Putin
News
Suella Braverman’s Rwanda visit to focus on migration partnership
UK
SNP’s voter base shrinks to 72,000 after 2019 peak
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW