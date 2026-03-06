Brook crowns Jacob Bethell after Wankhede masterclass

JACOB BETHELL is going to have "a hell of a career" with England, said captain Harry Brook, after the left-hander's brilliant 105 on Thursday (5) almost took his side to a record chase against India in the T20 World Cup semi-final.

Bethell hit seven sixes and eight fours as England set about going after India's mammoth 253-7.

It was only when he was run out off the first ball of the final over that India could finally celebrate and England finished agonisingly short on 246-7.

That his maiden T20 international century came in the cauldron-like atmosphere provided by 35,000 raucous fans in Mumbai's Wankhede stadium in a World Cup semi-final made it all the more impressive.

"He's a phenomenal player," Brook told reporters. "As we've seen tonight in a high-pressure situation against India on their home turf as well, the way that he played that innings there was just phenomenal.

"He was in his own bubble, and it's an amazing feeling, you feel like you could hit nearly every ball for six."

The 22-year-old Bethell came of age in the Ashes in Australia, scoring his maiden Test century in the Sydney Test.

"It was a ridiculous knock. He should be extremely proud of what he's done tonight and this whole winter,"said Brook. "He's going to have a hell of a career with England, and I'm looking forward to hopefully spending a lot of time with him in the future."

Brook said he backed head coach Brendon McCullum to carry on in charge of England "125 per cent".

McCullum came under fire after England's Ashes defeat but has made some amends with a T20 World Cup campaign that came so close to reaching the final.

"I've said plenty of times he's the best coach I've ever had," said Brook. "The way that he speaks to everybody, the way that he has, he's got an aura in the dressing room, everybody looks up to him.

"The things that he's done over the four years that he's took over has changed English cricket for hopefully the best."

Brook was taking charge in a global tournament for the first time and said he could not have asked for more from his team as they came so close to upsetting the favourites on their home soil.

"I think we've had an amazing campaign, and I said the other day that we're never out of games, and that's proven again tonight," said Brook.

"We were in the game all the way until the last over. I'm just extremely proud of the boys, and all the boys should be extremely proud of themselves as well."

