India reach T20 World Cup final after seven-run win over England

INDIA held off England to win by seven runs in a T20 World Cup semi-final in Mumbai on Thursday, despite a century from Jacob Bethell.

India reached 253-7 after Sanju Samson scored 89. England finished on 246-7 in their chase.

Phil Salt (5), Harry Brook (7) and Jos Buttler (25) were dismissed early, but Bethell, with support from Will Jacks (35), kept England in the chase.

Bethell hit seven sixes and eight fours in his 48-ball 105 before he was run out in the final over, allowing India to secure the win in front of 35,000 fans at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium.

India will face New Zealand in Sunday's final in Ahmedabad. They are seeking to become the first team to retain the trophy and the first to win it on home soil.

Earlier, after being asked to bat by Brook, India scored freely against England’s attack, hitting 19 sixes and 18 fours.

Samson began with a four and a six off Jofra Archer's first over but survived on 15 when Brook dropped a catch at mid-off off Archer.

Samson went on to reach his half-century off 26 balls, hitting a six as Liam Dawson's first over went for 19 runs.

Ishan Kishan added 97 from 48 balls with Samson for the second wicket before Kishan was caught by Jacks off Adil Rashid in the 10th over with the score at 117-2.

Samson continued before Jacks had him caught by Salt in the deep in the 14th over, with India at 160-3.

Shivam Dube then scored 43 off 25 balls with four sixes before he was run out by Brook's direct hit.

Hardik Pandya added 27 off 12 balls and Tilak Varma 21 off seven as India passed 250.

Jacks was the most successful England bowler with 2-40, while Archer finished with 1-61 from his four overs.