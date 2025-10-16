Skip to content
Britney Spears calls out ex Kevin Federline’s parenting claims as lies timed for profit after child support ends

She speaks out on the shocking claims and shares the reality of her time with her sons.

Britney Spears Slams Kevin Federline

Britney Spears shares a blunt statement online in response to Kevin Federline’s new book

Getty Images
Pooja Pillai
By Pooja PillaiOct 16, 2025
Highlights:

  • Britney says the whole thing is “exhausting.”
  • Federline’s book tells some wild stories, such as a knife in the doorway.
  • He is pushing this “Save Britney” angle now, which is quite a shift.
  • Britney says she has barely seen the children.
  • She calls the book a money-making play, hitting right when child support dried up.

Alright, so Kevin Federline has a book coming out. And it is, predictably, causing earthquakes. Britney Spears just threw petrol on the fire with a raw social media post. She is done staying quiet. The ex-husband’s memoir, You Thought You Knew, is packed with claims about her mental state and parenting. And Britney? She is not having it. Not one bit.

Britney Spears Slams Kevin Federline Britney Spears shares a blunt statement online in response to Kevin Federline's new book


What is actually in this book?

Federline does not hold back. The excerpts are intense. He says their sons would wake up to find Britney just standing there, watching them sleep, holding a knife. Then she would wander off. He also talks about cocaine use while breastfeeding. His whole point is that ending the conservatorship was a massive error. He says things are spiralling fast. He uses phrases like “the eleventh hour.”


Britney’s side of the story

She did not just get angry. She got specific. The “constant gaslighting” is what she calls it. And then she dropped the real bomb about her sons. Think about that. One child, forty-five minutes of face time in five whole years. The other, just four visits. How does that even happen? She says she is “demoralised.” You can feel the defeat in her words. But she is done begging and says from now on, she will let them know when she is available. It is a power move, but a sad one.


So is this about money?

Britney surely thinks so. Her statement basically says the “white lies” are heading “straight to the bank.” And she is not wrong about the timing, is she? The child support from her finally ended, and suddenly there is a book full of these private, painful stories. It is pretty convenient. Her team’s statement was even more direct, pointing the finger right at the profit motive.

kevin federlineyou thought you knew memoirparentingbritney spears

