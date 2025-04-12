British YouTuber’s train meal in India leaves him saying, 'UK, take notes'

1. Jason Bateman

Actor Jason Bateman announced in October that he had parted ways with his Tesla, revealing his decision during an episode of his popular podcast, Smartless. Speaking to vice-presidential candidate Tim Walz, Bateman expressed his discomfort with driving the vehicle.

“I feel like I’m driving around [with] a Trump sticker with that car, so it’s gone,” he stated. He also noted his excitement over the increasing availability of electric vehicles from other manufacturers. In 2022, Bateman had appeared in an advertisement for Hyundai’s Ioniq 5 electric vehicle.

2. Sheryl Crow

Singer-songwriter Sheryl Crow shared a video on Instagram in February, showing her Tesla being towed away.

“My parents always said you are who you hang out with,” she captioned the post. “There comes a time when you have to decide who you are willing to align with. So long Tesla.”

Crow revealed that she had donated the proceeds from selling her Tesla to NPR, a public broadcaster that Musk has openly criticised and called to defund. NPR has stated that less than 1% of its funding comes directly from the federal government.

3. Joanne Wilson

Angel investor Joanne Wilson and her husband, venture capitalist Fred Wilson, also decided to sell their Tesla in response to Musk’s actions. Wilson wrote a blog post detailing their decision, criticising Musk’s perceived disregard for government institutions and his aggressive approach to disruption.

“Was it Elon’s complete disregard for human beings as he attempts to completely disrupt the federal government like a classic tech dude without a proper understanding of how government works, or was it that awful new Cybertruck that looks like something out of Mad Max and looks angry?” she wrote. “It is a toss-up.”

4. Zach Sang

Radio personality and podcaster Zach Sang, who has interviewed notable figures such as Ariana Grande and Julia Fox, admitted that selling his Tesla has been a challenge. However, he remains committed to doing so.

“People don’t like that I drive a Tesla, and I don’t like it either because the guy’s not a great guy,” he remarked.

5. Sen. Mark Kelly

Arizona Senator Mark Kelly, a Democrat, bid farewell to his Tesla in March, sharing a video of what he described as his final drive in the vehicle.

“I think it’s time to get rid of it,” he declared, using an expletive to refer to Musk and expressing his frustration with the car serving as a “rolling billboard” for someone he believes is harming the government.

Kelly had previously spoken about the conflicting aspects of owning a Tesla. “There are things I like about it,” he admitted. “It’s kind of cheaply built on the inside, but I love the performance.”

His decision to sell his Tesla followed an exchange with Musk, who called him a “traitor” for visiting Ukraine. Kelly responded, “Traitor? Elon, if you don’t understand that defending freedom is a basic tenet of what makes America great and keeps us safe, maybe you should leave it to those of us who do.”

Tesla’s political divide

Despite the backlash from some, Tesla has found at least one high-profile supporter: Donald Trump. The President recently announced that he intends to purchase a Tesla Model S and a Cybertruck as a show of support for Musk.

Trump also pledged to classify attacks on Tesla dealerships as acts of domestic terrorism. During a public appearance at the White House, he inspected a Model S and commented on its high-tech interior, exclaiming, “Everything’s computer!”

Tesla’s stock has seen fluctuations in recent months, plummeting more than 50% from its December peak. However, Trump’s endorsement and announcement of his Tesla purchases contributed to a subsequent rebound in the stock price.

The rise of the ‘Tesla Takedown’ movement

The discontent with Musk’s influence in politics has led to the emergence of "Tesla Takedown" protests in cities across the United States. Protesters are calling on Tesla owners to sell their cars and divest from the company. In some instances, Tesla vehicles have been vandalised in what appears to be politically motivated acts of protest.

With electric vehicle options expanding across various brands, former Tesla supporters are finding alternative options that align more closely with their personal and political beliefs. While Musk continues to exert influence in both the corporate and political spheres, his controversial actions have led to a notable exodus of once-loyal Tesla owners.