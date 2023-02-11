Website Logo
  • Saturday, February 11, 2023
Pizza delivery driver who sexually assaulted teens jailed for 22 years

Wahid Bik committed the offence while driving the girls in his car in Solihull and Shirley

Wahid Bik (Image credit: West Midlands Police)

By: Chandrashekar Bhat

A pizza delivery driver of Solihull who groomed three teenage girls and raped one of them has been jailed for 22 years.

Wahid Bik, 43, befriended and picked up the teenagers in his car between December 2021 and January 2022. He drove them around in Solihull and Shirley and gave them alcohol and cannabis before he launched sexual attacks on them.

He spotted a 13-year-old girl, his first target, while she was walking home alone and engaged her in conversation. He befriended her over the next few weeks. He groomed her and two 14-year-old girls using alcohol and cannabis.

He also managed the phone numbers of the girls and began to message them, telling one of the girls that she was beautiful.

In December 2021, Bik offered to collect the two 14-year-old girls in his car before giving them alcohol. He drove them to a secluded location and raped one of the girls in the back seat of the car.

One of the girls sent a message to a friend which ultimately led to Bik’s arrest. The teens showed police photos from inside Bik’s car as well as messages he had sent them and this helped the investigators build a case.

During his police interview, Bik denied all responsibility claiming he had not done anything wrong but Birmingham Crown Court found enough evidence to convict the paedophile.

Judge Andrew Smith said Bik’s actions made the girls and their families feel “unsafe” and “left them with emotional scars that will be difficult, at the very least, to heal.”

“You chose girls who were at a vulnerable stage in their teenage lives,” the judge told Bik, adding, “you have shown absolutely no remorse for your criminal acts”.

Detective constable Charlotte Ford said, “This was a series of appalling incidents in which Bik groomed vulnerable girls, earned their trust, and abused them.”

“We take offences like these incredibly seriously and the hard work of the investigating officers meant a strong case could be presented against him in court,” Ford said.

She called on anyone having concerns over themselves, a relative or a friend being groomed to report it to the police.

