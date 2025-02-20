Skip to content
British man dies after fall on Triund trek in India

The two British men were hiking on the Triund trek near Thathri village in Dharamshala when one of them suffered a critical fall.

Triund trek

The rescue operation was challenging due to difficult terrain, including repeated river crossings, which made progress slow. (Photo: X/@HP_SDRF)

Vivek Mishra
By Vivek MishraFeb 20, 2025
Vivek Mishra

A BRITISH tourist has died while trekking in the Himalayas in northern India, according to local authorities and rescue teams.

The two British men were hiking on the Triund trek near Thathri village in Dharamshala when one of them suffered a critical fall, BBC reported. His friend sought help from the nearby village, and local emergency services were alerted.

The Himachal Pradesh State Disaster Response Force said they received a call for assistance at 18:00 on Sunday.

A team of 10 rescuers was sent up the mountain, reaching the injured man at 22:30. He was found in critical condition and secured onto a stretcher for the descent.

The rescue operation was challenging due to difficult terrain, including repeated river crossings, which made progress slow. More rescuers arrived in the morning to assist in transporting the injured man down the mountain.

By the time he was taken to a hospital at 17:08 on Monday, he was declared dead on arrival, according to BBC. His companion was unharmed.

The Foreign Office stated it was "supporting the family of a British man who has died in India and are in contact with the local authorities."

Local authorities had imposed a temporary ban on trekking in high-altitude areas, but the two tourists were reportedly unaware of the restriction.

The victim has not yet been formally identified.

british man dies in indiabritish touristdharamshala hikingemergency serviceshimachal pradeshhimalayashimalayas treknorthern indiatriund trek

