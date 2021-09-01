Website Logo
  • Wednesday, September 01, 2021
Trending Now:  
India Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 439,020
Total Cases 32,810,845
Today's Fatalities 460
Today's Cases 41,965
Pakistan Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Sri Lanka Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Bangladesh Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
UK Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 439,020
Total Cases 32,810,845
Today's Fatalities 460
Today's Cases 41,965

News

British journalist shot dead in Ghana

Representational image (iStock)

By: Chandrashekar Bhat

A British journalist was shot dead by robbers in Ghana where he had been filming a documentary.

The body of Syed Taalay Ahmed, 31, who was working with the London-based TV channel MTA International, was being brought to the UK on Wednesday (1), media reports said.

Ahmed and his local colleague Omaru Abdul Hakim were aboard a vehicle on the Buipe-Tamale highway when it came under fire from the robbers on August 23.

They were travelling to the Ghanian capital of Accra after some documentary work in the north of the African country when the deadly ambush took place.

A number of armed men suddenly emerged from the bush and opened fire at the vehicle, deflating its tyres, a Ghanian police report said.

“Some of the bullets penetrated the vehicle and hit the two, who sustained gunshot wounds in the process. The armed men then robbed them of their mobile phones and an unspecified amount of money and fled,” the report, cited by Citi Newsroom, said.

A patrol team took Ahmed and Hakim to a hospital at Tamale where the British journalist was declared dead.

Hakim was undergoing treatment and the driver of the vehicle was unhurt in the attack.

Police reportedly killed two of the suspects in an exchange of fire and arrested four robbers.

Brought up at Hartlepool, Ahmed studied journalism at Sunderland University. He is survived by his wife, two young children, parents and siblings.

“As many are now aware, earlier this week a most devoted and sincere member of our MTA News team, Syed Taalay Ahmed sahib, lost his life whilst travelling abroad in Ghana on duty in the service of Islam,” MTA News tweeted.

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

UK
Vaccine passports will make hesitant people more reluctant to get Covid jabs, research shows
UK
“There is no one-size-fits-all feminism,” says author Rafia Zakaria
PAKISTAN
Pakistan fears rise in militant attacks along Afghan border
UK
BAME staff make up just three per cent at Ribble Valley Borough Council
SRI LANKA
Sri Lanka reports rare birth of elephant twins
UK
Johnson says UK owes ‘huge debt’ to Afghan refugees as Britain starts talks with Taliban
News
EXCLUSIVE: Judges ‘secret soundings shame’
INDIA
Pollution likely to cut nine years of life expectancy of 40 per cent…
News
Biden defends US pullout from Afghanistan as Taliban celebrate
HEADLINE STORY
Six Islamists sentenced in Bangladesh over killing of gay activists
INDIA
‘History being erased’: Jallianwala Bagh memorial revamp prompts outrage
UK
Organ transplants in UK ‘fell by a third during pandemic’
Eastern Eye

Videos

Krystle D’Souza on Chehre, experience of working with Amitabh Bachchan…
Rumy Jafry on Chehre, casting of Amitabh Bachchan & Emraan…
Raksha Bandhan Special With Actor Shagun Pandey & His Sister…
;

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE
Most Popular
Veteran broadcaster Rajni Kaul passes away
British journalist shot dead in Ghana
Pavitra Rishta 2: Ankita Lokhande and Shaheer Sheikh’s chemistry is…
Vaccine passports will make hesitant people more reluctant to get…
“There is no one-size-fits-all feminism,” says author Rafia Zakaria
Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani’s Excel Entertainment teams up with…