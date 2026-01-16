British Indian street food brand Chaiiwala expands in Canada

A BRITISH ASIAN tea and street food brand has rapidly expanded in Canada with help from UK diplomats, a statement said.

Chaiiwala, founded in Leicestershire in 2015, now operates stores across Canada and has created over 350 jobs in the country. The company sold more than nine million cups of chai (tea) globally in 2024, supporting 35 per cent growth in worldwide sales.

According to the statement, the British Consulate General in Toronto played a key role in the brand's Canadian expansion, helping franchise owners navigate the regulatory system and connecting them with city council leaders to fast-track building permits.

Minister for Indo-Pacific Seema Malhotra said: "Our diplomats play a crucial role in opening doors for British businesses overseas. Across the world, they champion the interests of ambitious brands like Chaiiwala that represent the entrepreneurial spirit of modern Britain. When UK businesses succeed abroad, the benefits are felt at home. This means more good-quality jobs and greater investment into communities across the country."

The brand was established by Leicestershire trio Sohail Ali, Muhummed Ibrahim and Mustafa Ismail. Its origins trace back to the founders' forebears who served Karak chai from a small tea stall in Delhi in the 1920s. Chaiiwala means 'tea seller' in Hindi and Urdu.

Business partners Shiraj Kothiwala and Ajmal Gundhra secured Canadian franchise rights in 2021. The pair initially struggled to obtain building permits needed to open stores.

British Consul General to Toronto Fouzia Younis, originally from Birmingham, met the duo in Vancouver and provided advice on Canada's regulatory system. She also introduced them to city council leaders across Ontario, helping to expedite permits.

Gundhra said the British embassy and Foreign Office "have played a vital role in supporting Chaiiwala of London's international expansion", facilitating key introductions and providing trade insights.

He added, "When we brought Chaiiwala to Canada, our goal was to do more than serve chaii. We wanted to create opportunities, build community, and celebrate culture. Each new location represents not just a space to gather, but meaningful jobs, community connections and cultural celebrations"

Younis has continued championing the business, taking Brampton's mayor to a Chaiiwala store during a London visit. The consulate has also showcased the brand at events including the Toronto International Film Festival.

“Chaiiwala’s success highlights not only the strong economic links between the UK and Canada but also our strong commonwealth connections with a love of chaii shared across so many of our communities. I have had lots of people reaching out to me asking where the next Chaiiwala location will be," Younis added.

The company now has over 130 stores globally and employs around 3,000 people. It plans to open more than 500 stores worldwide over the next decade, including further locations in Canada, the US, Middle East and Europe.

Sohail Ali, co-founder of Chaiiwala, said: "We first entered Canada at a time when we ourselves were still scaling in the UK. It was a calculated risk, but one that has paid off, which we are really proud of. The next phase of growth, which will target more stores in Canada and cement our position as a household name, will be incredibly exciting."