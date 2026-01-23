Chaiiwala appoints industry veteran James Kang to lead Canadian expansion

Highlights

James Kang brings over 30 years of hospitality and franchising experience to drive Chaiiwala's Canadian growth strategy.

Brand currently operates 25 Canadian stores with eight cafés under construction and four new franchises signed for 2026.

Chaiiwala operates more than 130 stores globally, serving authentic Karak chai and Indian street food.

British Indian chai brand Chaiiwala has appointed hospitality industry veteran James Kang as chief executive officer for Canada, signalling ambitious plans to expand its North American footprint to 100 locations by 2030.

Kang, who brings over three decades of experience in hospitality, franchising and commercial real estate across North America, will spearhead the brand's Canadian expansion strategy.

The appointment comes as Chaiiwala positions Canada as its second-largest market outside the UK, with 25 existing stores and significant growth momentum.

The brand, renowned for its authentic Karak chai and Indian street food menu, has eight cafés currently under construction and four new franchises signed for opening in 2026.

Chaiiwala operates more than 130 stores globally, having rapidly scaled through franchising with diverse formats spanning shopping centres, retail parks, travel hubs and university campuses.



Leadership and experience

Kang is founder of Bestview Growth & Strategy, where he advises leading organisations on strategic expansion and franchise development.

His track record includes overseeing a major foodservice franchise rollout across Canada and the US, securing over 90 development agreements, including a landmark 50-unit memorandum of understanding in the New York Tri-State area.

Previously serving as head & managing director for Asia Pacific, Kang led transformational growth across international markets, securing multi-unit development agreements and overseeing new market entries in Vietnam, Korea, Japan, the Philippines, Singapore and China.

In his new role, Kang will work alongside global CEO Muhummed Ibrahim, Canada country manager Nazibur Rahman and local master franchisee Ajmal Gundhra.

The team includes Stella Yu, former chief marketing officer of Trifecta Brands, who joins to lead local marketing efforts.

"I genuinely believe Chaiiwala is poised to become one of the most recognizable brands across the globe," Kang told Hospitality and Catering News.

"It is a truly innovative brand, reimagining how Indian flavours can be enjoyed by today's consumers", he added.

Ibrahim added "In James, we have an industry leading operator with all of the necessary skills, expertise and experience to turbo charge our growth in Canada."