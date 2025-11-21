Seema Malhotra launches visa fraud campaign during India visit

FOREIGN OFFICE minister Seema Malhotra was in India this week on her first official visit since taking up the role, highlighting the growing importance of the UK-India partnership.

Malhotra’s visit follows the landmark UK-India free trade agreement (FTA) signed earlier this year. The deal is projected to boost UK GDP by £4.8bn annually, raise wages by £2.2bn, and increase bilateral trade by £25.5bn.

“As a UK Minister of Indian descent, I am delighted to be visiting India so early since my appointment. It reflects the importance of India to the UK and a transformative year in our relations,” Malhotra said. “Our FTA is unlocking billions in trade and investment, creating jobs, and bringing growth to businesses and communities across the UK.”

She added, “India is one of the world’s fastest-growing economies, and this agreement is unlocking billions in trade and investment, creating jobs and growth for communities in both our countries.”

During her visit to Bengaluru, southern India, on Thursday (20), the minister confirmed the return of the British Council’s Women in STEM Scholarship programme to south Asia, offering 10 fully funded scholarships worth £400,000 for one-year master’s degrees at leading UK universities.

She also met British businesses including Tesco, Revolut and BT to see how the FTA is helping UK firms expand in India. “Bengaluru is the tech capital of India and home to many UK companies. The FTA gives British firms a first-mover advantage in this fast-growing market,” Malhotra said.

In Chennai, she launched the second phase of a UK campaign against visa fraud, expanding efforts to Tamil Nadu state following a successful pilot in Punjab. The campaign aims to prevent illegal travel to the UK, protect families from scams, and reduce fake visas. It includes targeted outreach in high-risk areas and a Tamil-language WhatsApp chatbot to help people identify fraud.

It forms part of broader efforts under the UK-India Vision 2035 framework, which commits both countries to tackling exploitation and irregular migration.

Malhotra also held bilateral meetings with state ministers in Karnataka and Tamil Nadu to discuss advanced manufacturing, green technologies, innovation-driven investment, and skill development for future-ready industries.