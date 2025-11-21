Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

Seema Malhotra launches visa fraud campaign during India visit

Minister’s first official visit to India sees launch of Tamil Nadu visa-fraud campaign

Seema Malhotra launches visa fraud campaign during India visit

Seema Malhotra (second from L) during her Bengaluru visit (Photo: X/@SeemaMalhotra1)

Pramod Thomas
By Pramod ThomasNov 21, 2025
Pramod Thomas
Pramod Thomas is a senior correspondent with Asian Media Group since 2020, bringing 19 years of journalism experience across business, politics, sports, communities, and international relations. His career spans both traditional and digital media platforms, with eight years specifically focused on digital journalism. This blend of experience positions him well to navigate the evolving media landscape and deliver content across various formats. He has worked with national and international media organisations, giving him a broad perspective on global news trends and reporting standards.
See Full Bio
Follow:

FOREIGN OFFICE minister Seema Malhotra was in India this week on her first official visit since taking up the role, highlighting the growing importance of the UK-India partnership.

Malhotra’s visit follows the landmark UK-India free trade agreement (FTA) signed earlier this year. The deal is projected to boost UK GDP by £4.8bn annually, raise wages by £2.2bn, and increase bilateral trade by £25.5bn.

“As a UK Minister of Indian descent, I am delighted to be visiting India so early since my appointment. It reflects the importance of India to the UK and a transformative year in our relations,” Malhotra said. “Our FTA is unlocking billions in trade and investment, creating jobs, and bringing growth to businesses and communities across the UK.”

She added, “India is one of the world’s fastest-growing economies, and this agreement is unlocking billions in trade and investment, creating jobs and growth for communities in both our countries.”

During her visit to Bengaluru, southern India, on Thursday (20), the minister confirmed the return of the British Council’s Women in STEM Scholarship programme to south Asia, offering 10 fully funded scholarships worth £400,000 for one-year master’s degrees at leading UK universities.

Seema Malhotra www.easterneye.biz

She also met British businesses including Tesco, Revolut and BT to see how the FTA is helping UK firms expand in India. “Bengaluru is the tech capital of India and home to many UK companies. The FTA gives British firms a first-mover advantage in this fast-growing market,” Malhotra said.

In Chennai, she launched the second phase of a UK campaign against visa fraud, expanding efforts to Tamil Nadu state following a successful pilot in Punjab. The campaign aims to prevent illegal travel to the UK, protect families from scams, and reduce fake visas. It includes targeted outreach in high-risk areas and a Tamil-language WhatsApp chatbot to help people identify fraud.

It forms part of broader efforts under the UK-India Vision 2035 framework, which commits both countries to tackling exploitation and irregular migration.

Malhotra also held bilateral meetings with state ministers in Karnataka and Tamil Nadu to discuss advanced manufacturing, green technologies, innovation-driven investment, and skill development for future-ready industries.

uk-india ftaseema malhotra

Related News

University of London honours Kumar Mangalam Birla
News

University of London honours Kumar Mangalam Birla

Covid response 'deepened inequalities' for Bangladeshi and Pakistani groups
News

Covid response 'deepened inequalities' for Bangladeshi and Pakistani groups

Child among five killed as earthquake strikes Bangladesh
News

Child among five killed as earthquake strikes Bangladesh

Farage rejects school racism allegations as political 'smear'
News

Farage rejects school racism allegations as political 'smear'

More For You

Unlock Her Future Prize

Six women innovators have been selected as winners of the Unlock Her Future Prize 2025 for ventures supporting the UN Sustainable Development Goals.

Six South Asian innovators selected for Unlock Her Future Prize

The Bicester Collection has announced the winners of the Unlock Her Future Prize 2025 – South Asia Edition. Six innovators from Bangladesh, India, Nepal, Bhutan and Pakistan were selected for their ventures supporting the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals.

The initiative, part of the company’s DO GOOD programme, is a global start-up competition for women social entrepreneurs at idea or early-growth stage. Supported by Ashoka and endorsed by UN Women, the Prize has reached women across 39 countries and allocated more than US$600,000 to women-led ventures.

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2025 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Asian Media Group USA Inc
Contact Us