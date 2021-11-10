Website Logo
  Wednesday, November 10, 2021
British Indian director Meenu Gaur to direct ZEE5 and Zindagi’s desi noir series Qatil Haseenaon Ke Naam

Qatil Haseenaon Ke Naam Poster (Photo credit: Spice PR)

By: Mohnish Singh

ZEE5 and Zindagi have announced a desi noir anthology series titled Qatil Haseenaon Ke Naam. Critically acclaimed British Indian director Meenu Gaur directs the upcoming series, which features an eclectic cast with leading actors from the subcontinent including Ahsan Khan, Osman Khalid Butt, Sheheryar Munawar, Saleem Mairaj, Samiya Mumtaz, Sanam Saeed, Sarwat Gilani, Mehar Bano, Faiza Gillani, Beo Raana Zafar, and Eman Suleman.

Written by Farjad Nabi and Meenu Gaur, Qatil Haseenaon Ke Naam is set in the timeless lanes of ‘Androon Sheher’ – a mythical neighbourhood and showcases stories of love, lust, power, and redemption woven in a web of betrayal, angst, and revenge. Each story from the anthology depicts the fearlessness of women and their determination to avenge deceit. At the core of the stories are mystery, suspense, intrigue with twist endings.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by ZEE5 (@zee5)

Manish Kalra, Chief Business Officer, ZEE5 India said, “At ZEE5, we are passionate about bringing you stories that reflect a myriad of emotions from across genres and storylines. Qatil Haseenaon Ke Naam is a unique and invigorating show which portrays a never seen before side of female protagonists who challenge stereotypes. We are excited to bring forth this differentiating show on ZEE5 and add to the variety of content available on the platform.”

Ms Shailja Kejriwal, Chief Content Officer – Special Projects, Zee Entertainment Enterprises said, “Qatil Haseenaon Ke Naam challenges the stereotypical portrayal of women who are often perceived as victims. Each story in the anthology showcases courageous, bold women who decide to take charge of things when their limits are pushed. These women are fatal to patriarchy and go several extra miles to seek what they want at any cost.”

Creator and Director Meenu Gaur said, “This idea for the show was like an outpouring for me and it’s no surprise that the stories here are about all that which surges within us as women- love, passion, ambition, conviction, rage, revenge, and revolution. With the dominance of a male-centric gaze especially in the noir genre, I was keen to explore a new interpretation, one which is told from the perspective of the much-maligned femme fatale characters. It is an attempt to correct the sexism of film noir and try our hands at feminist noir.”

Cowriter Farjad Nabi said, “Qatil Haseenaon Ke Naam waves goodbye to the victim woman as seven Fatales get their way through methods that are unexpected, sometimes horrifying, but always liberating. I am glad this show will be premiering on the ZEE5 platform that focuses on bringing diverse and significant stories for the global audience.”

Qatil Haseenaon Ke Naam is a compilation of six stories of seven women who wrest back control and redefine the word femme fatale. The anthology series will premiere soon only on ZEE5.

Keep visiting this space over and again for more updates and reveals from the world of entertainment.

