  • Thursday, May 04, 2023
Brie Larson and Paul Dano on Cannes festival jury

The jury will announce the winner at the close of the festival on May 27.

Photo credit: GettyImages

By: Mohnish Singh

The jury for the 2023 Cannes Film Festival was announced Thursday, naming Oscar winner Brie Larson, American actor Paul Dano and French director Julia Ducournau to the nine-member lineup.

Organisers of the prestigious French festival had previously said that last year’s Palme d’Or winner, “Triangle of Sadness” director Ruben Ostlund, would preside over the main competition jury.

The group will select which of the 21 competing films is awarded the top prize at this year’s May 16-27 festival.

Among the contenders are Wes Anderson’s Asteroid City, Hirokazu Kore-eda’s Monster, Ken Loach’s The Old Oak, and Justine Triet’s Anatomie d’une Chute.

The four-woman and five-man panel also includes Moroccan director Maryam Touzani, French actor Denis Menochet, British-Zambian director Rungano Nyoni, Argentinian filmmaker Damian Szifron and French Afghan writer-director Atiq Rahimi.

