Bridgerton Season 4 confronts Regency Britain's double standards on female desire

Highlights

Francesca Bridgerton confronts bedroom struggles stemming from Regency-era female sexual ignorance.

Season explores unfair double standards where men gained experience while women remained uninformed.

Benedict Bridgerton's romance and servants' quarters feature prominently in latest instalment.

Netflix's Bridgerton returns for its fourth season, confronting a uncomfortable historical reality that left upper-class women completely unprepared for marital intimacy during the Regency period.

The latest series addresses the knowledge gap that plagued newlywed couples when women were deliberately kept ignorant about sex, while men freely gained experience travelling across Europe.

Francesca Bridgerton, portrayed by Hannah Dodd, finds herself struggling to connect with husband John Stirling, the Earl of Kilmartin, after their return to Mayfair from the Highlands.

Breaking barriers

Desperate for answers, Francesca turns to her female relatives, including mother Lady Bridgerton and sister-in-law Penelope, seeking information about female pleasure.

"It's this unfair thing where men are allowed to have experience and women are not allowed to have experience," Dodd told BBC News.

The actress highlighted the impossible situation facing Regency women "Unless you can have those conversations, I don't understand how women were meant to get this information, physically and anatomically.

Francesca doesn't know what's meant to be happening!"

The series depicts honest conversations between the couple themselves, with both introverts pushing beyond their comfort zones. "It was really nice to actually show the honesty of that in relationships," Dodd added.

Writer Julia Quinn revealed that while Francesca wasn't originally conceived as neurodivergent, autistic fans have connected with the character who often needs quiet spaces and struggles with societal conventions.

Dodd confirmed writers discussed this representation deliberately.

Benedict takes centre stage

The primary storyline follows Benedict Bridgerton, played by Luke Thompson, falling for mysterious Sophie, portrayed by Yerin Ha, at a masked ball.

This Cinderella-inspired narrative introduces viewers to the servants' world. "We've never seen the downstairs world of Bridgerton before," Ha explained, emphasising the real problems facing those characters.

Katie Leung, known for Harry Potter's Cho Chang, joins as wicked stepmother Lady Araminta Gun.

The actress noted feeling "more at ease" than during her film debut twenty years ago, crediting maturity and shifted priorities.

Core cast members Golda Rosheuvel and Adjoa Andoh continue as Queen Charlotte and Lady Danbury, whose friendship faces tension when the Queen refuses to let Lady Danbury holiday.

Andoh highlighted women's tendency to facilitate others' needs: "Taking the time to go, 'hello, what do I like?' It's not a habit that we're generally used to exercising."

Part one arrives on Netflix on January (29), with part two following on February (26).