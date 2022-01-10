Website Logo
  • Monday, January 10, 2022
Trending Now:  
India Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 483,936
Total Cases 35,707,727
Today's Fatalities 146
Today's Cases 1,79,723
Pakistan Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Sri Lanka Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Bangladesh Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
UK Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 483,936
Total Cases 35,707,727
Today's Fatalities 146
Today's Cases 1,79,723

CRICKET

Boult skittles Bangladesh after Latham 252 to put New Zealand on top

Tom Latham of New Zealand (by Kai Schwoerer/Getty Images)

By: Sarwar Alam

Trent Boult bagged five wickets as Bangladesh were rolled for 126 in reply to New Zealand’s mammoth 521 for six declared in the second Test on Monday.

The last wicket fell in the final over of the day in Christchurch as the Bangladesh innings ended inside a session and a half, to leave them 395 in arrears.

After two days the hosts look well on course for the victory they need to draw the two-match series after losing the first Test by eight wickets.

New Zealand had made batting look easy after being sent in on a green wicket with opener Tom Latham in the middle for more than nine hours for his 252, while Devon Conway added 109 and Tom Blundell was 57 not out.

When the Black Caps declared, pace bowlers Boult and Tim Southee then showed how to move the ball on a verdant surface as they ripped through the Bangladesh line-up.

Boult put the difference down to local knowledge.

“That’s the beauty of Test cricket, the little subtleties that come with different grounds,” he said.

“The wicket obviously offers a little bit of bounce with a bit of grass on it.

– ‘All about length’ –

“It’s all about the length here, of us getting them on the front foot and encouraging them to drive down the ground … pitching the ball up and hopefully we can get 10 (wickets) pretty quickly again.”

Boult ended with five for 43 while Southee took three for 28.

Only two relative Test novices, Yasir Ali and Nurul Hasan, provided any resistance.

Yasir, in his third Test, made 55 while Nurul was out for 41 in his fifth appearance.

“Of course we’re disappointed,” Bangladesh batting coach Ashwell Prince said.

“If we can learn something from the Kiwis batting on day one it was that they left a lot more balls outside the off stump.

“The Kiwis got it swinging as well today and bowled really well and made it tough for our guys.”

The tourists lost their first four wickets for only 11 runs inside seven overs and were then 27 for five before Yasir and Nurul put together a 60-run partnership.

In a whirlwind start, Boult had Shadman Islam (seven) and Najmul Hossain Shanto (four) both caught by Latham at second slip while Southee bowled debutant Mohammad Naim and captain Mominul Haque without scoring.

The fifth wicket fell in the first over after tea when Boult had Liton Das caught behind for eight.

Southee came back to break up the Yasir-Nurul partnership with a ball that nipped back sharply on Nurul to trap him lbw.

Boult became the fourth New Zealander to take 300 Test wickets when he bowled Mehidy Hasan for five to join Richard Hadlee, Daniel Vettori and Southee.

– Latham marathon –

Kyle Jamieson removed Taskin Ahmed cheaply and Yasir before Boult finished off the innings bowling Shoriful Islam.

Latham’s two slip catches came after his marathon innings, the second double-century of his career.

He faced 373 deliveries, with 34 fours and two sixes, and the innings only coming to an end when he went in search of quick runs ahead of the declaration.

He smacked a six, four and another six off successive Mominul Haque deliveries but then mistimed another big hit off Bangladesh captain and part-time spinner to be caught at square leg.

Conway, resuming the day on 99, brought up his hundred with a four off the first ball but was run out soon after with the score on 363 to end a 215-run second-wicket partnership with Latham.

New Zealand’s elder statesman Ross Taylor, playing his 112th and final Test, received a guard of honour on his way to the middle from the Bangladesh players and was quickly into his trademark strokes, with boundaries from a cover drive and a cut.

But on 28 he was caught by Shoriful Islam at square-leg off Ebadot Hossain. Henry Nicholls and Daryl Mitchell followed soon after.

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

HEADLINE STORY
Kohli ‘at peace’ with form as India gear up for Test decider
HEADLINE STORY
Kohli returns as India look to hit back against South Africa
CRICKET
Stokes should replace Root as England Test skipper, says Ponting
CRICKET
Ashes: England hold on in tense finish for draw in Sydney
Sports
Sri Lanka lifts ban on cricketers who broke Covid rules
CRICKET
Ali slams Cook’s captaincy in awkward on-air exchange
CRICKET
Kohli likely to return for third Test, says Dravid
Sports
India batting unit need some sharpening, says coach Dravid
Sports
Khawaja toasts ‘special’ ton on Test return
HEADLINE STORY
Elgar takes the blows to inspire South African win over India
CRICKET
Rahane confident 240-run target will test South Africa
Sports
South African hopes and possible glory rest with captain Elgar
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
;

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

Most Popular
Poker tycoon Vikrant Bhargava ‘backs JKO bid for Playtech’
Hrithik Roshan’s first look from his next Vikram Vedha out
Dulquer Salmaan puts the release of his film Salute on…
Pankaj Tripathi starts filming Criminal Justice 3
The Crown: Pakistani star Humayun Saeed roped in to play…
“There is superstardom and then there is Shah Rukh Khan,”…
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE