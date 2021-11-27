Bosco Martis and Zee Studios’ Rocket Gang seals the release date

Bosco Martis (Photo credit: Bosco Martis/Instagram)

By: Mohnish Singh

Well-known choreographer Bosco Martis’ directorial debut Rocket Gang finally has a release date. Promising to offer a perfect blend of dance, fantasy, drama, and comedy, the film will enter theatres in India on 6th May, 2022.

The announcement teaser of Rocket Gang features five kids, five actors, a villa, and intriguing music, making the plot look extremely exciting. The dance-fantasy comedy-drama is beaming with young talent and features former participants and winners of ZEE TV’s hit dance reality show, Dance India Dance.

The promise of an exhilarating show is hard to miss in the teaser. From what it looks like, the film will be a perfect summer vacation gift for children.

Believe in your dreams! Especially on your bday

Make your way for #RocketGang.

This summer vacation, #May6, inka swag hoga itna khaas ki sab karege dance! Ab #NachogeTohBachoge.#HappyBirthdayBoscoMartis @ZeeMusicCompany @ZeeStudios_ pic.twitter.com/HrL5qF7fml — Bosco Martis (@BoscoMartis) November 27, 2021

Sharing his excitement, Bosco Martis said, “Rocket Gang is my dream and passion project. There could not be a better birthday gift than having a release date for my work. It is a labour of love and hard work. I can only wish for the film to resonate with the audience and receive much love from them.”

Shariq Patel, CBO, ZEE Studios, said, “Bosco and the entire team have done a terrific job in crafting the project. It’s a project designed for kids and families to come and enjoy the music, dance, and a whole lot of silliness but still, leave with a lump in their throats. It’s a big visual summer holiday spectacle to be enjoyed in the cinemas.”

Directed by Bosco Martis and produced by ZEE Studios, Rocket Gang stars Aditya Seal, Nikita Dutta, and a new crop of talent from across the nation.