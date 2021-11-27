Website Logo
  • Saturday, November 27, 2021
Trending Now:  
India Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 467,468
Total Cases 34,555,431
Today's Fatalities 488
Today's Cases 10,549
Pakistan Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Sri Lanka Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Bangladesh Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
UK Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 467,468
Total Cases 34,555,431
Today's Fatalities 488
Today's Cases 10,549

Entertainment

Bosco Martis and Zee Studios’ Rocket Gang seals the release date

Bosco Martis (Photo credit: Bosco Martis/Instagram)

By: Mohnish Singh

Well-known choreographer Bosco Martis’ directorial debut Rocket Gang finally has a release date. Promising to offer a perfect blend of dance, fantasy, drama, and comedy, the film will enter theatres in India on 6th May, 2022.

The announcement teaser of Rocket Gang features five kids, five actors, a villa, and intriguing music, making the plot look extremely exciting. The dance-fantasy comedy-drama is beaming with young talent and features former participants and winners of ZEE TV’s hit dance reality show, Dance India Dance.

The promise of an exhilarating show is hard to miss in the teaser. From what it looks like, the film will be a perfect summer vacation gift for children.

Sharing his excitement, Bosco Martis said, “Rocket Gang is my dream and passion project. There could not be a better birthday gift than having a release date for my work. It is a labour of love and hard work. I can only wish for the film to resonate with the audience and receive much love from them.”

Shariq Patel, CBO, ZEE Studios, said, “Bosco and the entire team have done a terrific job in crafting the project. It’s a project designed for kids and families to come and enjoy the music, dance, and a whole lot of silliness but still, leave with a lump in their throats. It’s a big visual summer holiday spectacle to be enjoyed in the cinemas.”

Directed by Bosco Martis and produced by ZEE Studios, Rocket Gang stars Aditya Seal, Nikita Dutta, and a new crop of talent from across the nation.

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

Entertainment
Shahid Kapoor’s next with Ali Abbas Zafar titled Bloody Daddy
Entertainment
Janhvi Kapoor pens down a heartfelt note for father Boney Kapoor as she wraps up…
Entertainment
Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt’s Brahmastra to debut in theatres on September 9, 2022
Entertainment
83: Ranveer Singh unveils the teaser of the much-awaited sports drama; trailer to come out…
Entertainment
Ram Charan to collaborate with KGF director Prashanth Neel
Entertainment
Abhishek Bachchan: One of the very few regrets that I have is that when I…
Entertainment
26/11 Mumbai terror attack: Bollywood pays tribute to martyrs and victims
Entertainment
Huma Qureshi’s political drama Maharani greenlit for second season
Entertainment
Kartik Aaryan begins filming second schedule of Shehzada around Jama Masjid in Delhi
Entertainment
Trailer of Shahid Kapoor’s Jersey amasses over 18 million views in a day;…
Entertainment
Mahima Makwana: Challenging years on TV helped me be confident in Antim
Entertainment
Kapil Sharma debuts on India’s first voice-based social media platform Hoote, developed by…
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
;

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

Most Popular
Issa brothers ‘mulling Asda-EG Group merger’
UK scientist backs vaccines against Omicron
East Lancashire Cricket Club recruits more Asian players this year
Bosco Martis and Zee Studios’ Rocket Gang seals the release…
Shahid Kapoor’s next with Ali Abbas Zafar titled Bloody Daddy
NHS-backed research urges to scrap the term “BAME”
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE